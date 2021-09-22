CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Millyz “American Bully,” G Herbo “Stand The Rain” & More | Daily Visuals 9.21.21

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HsbFn_0c4OxND600

For the past few months Millyz has been quietly buzzing and making a name for himself, and as of late has even gotten the attention of some of the rap game’s most respected lyricists and artists.

Today the Boston representative continues to build on his growing popularity with the visuals to “American Bully” where the up and coming rapper links up with his peoples and spreads the love in the form of smoke, drinks, and even a food buffet.

Back in Chicago G Herbo finds himself on the cover of Forbez before rolling through his city and parking in the middle of a basketball court in his black-and-white clip to “Stand The Rain.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Coi Leray, EST Gee featuring Lil Durk, and more.

MILLYZ – “AMERICAN BULLY”

G HERBO – “STAND THE RAIN”

COI LERAY – “TWINNEM”

EST GEE FT. LIL DURK – “IN TOWN”

NOLIMIT & G HERBO – “BOUT IT”

JAY CRITCH – “HUSTLER MUZIK”

JACKBOY – “WHERE I’M FROM”

TIACORINE – “BO TIME”

MOZZY & CELLY RU – “STEP BROTHERS”

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

[WATCH] G Herbo Releases Video for “Stand the Rain (Mad Max)”

G Herbo is back with a new video from his 25 album, releasing the look for “Stand the Rain (Mad Max).”. The new black-and-white video brings Herbo to detail his life of struggles and how he continues to fight off the hurdles. While the 25 album is still rolling, Herbo...
MUSIC
Complex

BIA Links With G Herbo in Video for New Track “Besito”

A whole lotta eyes are on BIA right now, and she’s delivering. BIA is back with a new single, “Bestio,” featuring Chicago giant G Herbo, marking only her second track since the Nicki Minaj-featuring “Whole Lotta Money” remix first took off and peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

The Break Presents – Millyz

The road to a success can be a long, winding one, but as Massachusetts-bred rapper Millyz knows, once things begin to look up, the journey starts to make sense. Hailing from the state's Cambridge area—the home of Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology—the then-aspiring rhymer was was just 14 years old when he started to jump into local rap battles and cyphers.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Jay Critch
Person
G Herbo
urbanvault.co.uk

G Herbo – Stand The Rain [Mad Max] (Music Video) Taken Off: 25 (Album/iTunes/Spotify)

Chicago, Illinois-based platinum-selling, chart-topping phenomenon G Herbo drops the visual to the track STAND THE RAIN [MAD MAX], taken off his latest album 25. Unleashing heat at a prolific pace, chart-topping phenom and platinum-selling G Herbo uncovers the music video for his latest single ‘Stand The Rain’ [Mad Max]. It’s available on his critically acclaimed chart-topping new album, ‘25‘, out now.
ENTERTAINMENT
thesource.com

BIA Leans Into Her Latin Roots on Bilingual Single “Besito” feat. G Herbo

BIA flaunts more than money on new bilingual single “Besito” featuring G Herbo. “Besito” arrives as the follow up single to the Sevyn Streeter collaboration “Nasty Girl.”. While her platinum selling “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)” featuring Nicki Minaj secured a spot at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 200 charts.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Bully
HipHopWired

DaBaby ft. Lil Wayne “Lonely,” Omari Hardwick ft. Dave East, Jazzy Amra & Chetty “Pain Is Power” & More | Daily Visuals 9.14.21

As DaBaby continues to repair his “canceled” status by trying to make amends with the LBGTQ community and those living with HIV, the controversial rapper continues to drop new clips seemingly enjoying his villainous reputation. In his Lil Wayne assisted visuals to “Lonely,” DaBaby clowns around a la Joker before...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Duval Shames Rappers For Skipping Boosie Badazz's Film Premiere - But Not 50 Cent's

Comedian Lil Duval is never short on opinions — and he had plenty to say after 50 Cent held his star-studded premiere for his forthcoming STARZ series Black Mafia Family on Thursday night (September 23). Not long after the event went down, Lil Duval called out celebrities who supported Fiddy but didn’t show up to support Boosie Badazz and his new film My Struggle.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy & Joie Chavis Caught Kissing On A Yacht In Italy

There were rumors that Diddy was reconnecting with an old girlfriend and the internet was all abuzz about the Bad Boy icon canoodling with City Girls rapper Yung Miami. It is unclear if the gossip is true about either of those relationships, but pictures don't lie, and it seems that Diddy and Joie Chavis have been getting close.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Trick Daddy's Ex-Wife Addresses His "Eat The Booty" Remarks

Everyone is talking about Trick Daddy's comments on a recent episode of Drink Champs, where he told N.O.R.E. that he enjoys having his salad tossed. The remarks have elicited reactions from his fans, other artists, including Tank, and so many others. "Women eat the booty, too," said the Florida rapper....
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Actor Michael Blackson Raises $10K In Funeral Funds For Late Anthony Johnson

Tributes from the likes of Friday star Ice Cube and Bow Wow poured in but, according to Johnson's widow Lexi Jones Mason, it was a lot of "fake love." Explaining that funeral costs alone would be in the range of $15,000, Mason asked for those flaking on their supposed donations to stop it with the lip service. "There's people that's saying that they're gonna give money…we haven't received it," Mason wrote. "Please stop the fake love please stop the fake calls please stop the fake texts. Just for our family…Me the kids and the grandkids, just stop it."
CHARITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy