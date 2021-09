America today marks the 234th anniversary of when those hallowed halls in Philadelphia unleashed the Constitution onto the world. Celebrating our Declaration of Independence is important, but it was the Constitution that gave form to the republican form of government that endures to this day. While it may not be at the heart of the political debate, the Constitution remains in our hearts and, especially, on our minds as we contemplate the challenges facing California and America. As such, we’d do well to celebrate Constitution Day again with all the pomp and aplomb it deserves.

