A free PlayStation Plus game from the October 2021 free games lineup may have leaked, or at least some subscribers on PS4 and PS5 think this has happened. There's still no official word on October's free PlayStation Plus Games, and we don't expect this to change until late next week, at the earliest. That said, ahead of the official reveal, PS Plus subscribers think the PlayStation Store may have accidentally revealed one of the month's free games. The speculation is far from bulletproof, but it makes a compelling case, which is why it's been spreading.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO