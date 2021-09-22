CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NDWS to Host High School Rodeo September 24th-26th

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Dakota Winter Show Event Center will be hosting the North Dakota High School Rodeo Association’s annual fall rodeo on September 24th, 25th and 26th. Those who attend can expect a jam-packed schedule of high-energy events like bareback, tie-down roping, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, bull riding, breakaway roping, team roping, barrel racing, goat tying, pole bending and more. Vendors will also be on-site offering concessions to spectators and contestants throughout the events.

