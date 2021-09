Add Anderson Cooper to the list of the rich and famous who are publicly announcing that they won't be leaving their fortunes to their kids. The CNN anchor and son of the late Gloria Vanderbilt says that he won't leave a "pot of gold" behind for his son when he's gone. Instead, Cooper will follow his mother's lead, who he said once told him, "College will be paid for, and then you gotta get on it.'"

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO