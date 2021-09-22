CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alphabet’s Project Taara Is Using Lasers to Beam Internet Across the World’s Deepest River

By Vanessa Bates Ramirez
singularityhub.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little over a year ago, Google’s Project Loon launched in Kenya, 35 giant balloons with solar-powered electronics inside beaming a 4G signal to the central and western parts of the country. The project was ambitious; each balloon, when fully extended, was the size of a tennis court, and the plan was for them to hover in the stratosphere (20 kilometers above Earth), forming a mesh network to provide internet service to people in remote areas.

singularityhub.com

High-speed internet via airborne beams of light

A novel way of delivering high-speed internet via beams of light through the air has successfully transmitted data across the Congo River. It means that citizens in Brazzaville and Kinshasa could get faster and cheaper broadband. Project Taara is one of Alphabet X's (formerly Google X) so-called moonshot ideas. It...
Alphabet’s Project Taara Successfully Beams 700TB of Data Between Two Cities Through Open Air

Alphabet’s Project Taara team bridged a connectivity gap between Brazzaville in the Republic of the Congo and Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo. These two cities are separated by the Congo River, and despite being just 4.8 kilometers apart, internet connectivity is 5-times more expensive in Kinshasa because the fiber connection has to travel more than 400 kms to route around the river. Read more for a video and additional information.
Alphabet's Project Taara is "like fibre, but without the cables"

Google parent company Alphabet recently tested a new approach to deliver fast fibre-like broadband to unconnected and underserved communities. One of the firm's famous moon shoot projects, Project Taara, basically uses Project Loon's internet-broadcasting balloon-based wireless optical communications (WOC) technology – but situated much closer to earth. At their high...
Forget that Loon's balloon burst, we just fired 700TB of laser broadband between two cities, says Alphabet

Engineers at Alphabet's technology moonshot lab X say they used lasers to beam 700TB of internet traffic between two cities separated by the Congo River. The capitals of the Republic of the Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Brazzaville and Kinshasa, respectively, are only 4.8 km (about three miles) apart. The denizens of Kinshasa have to pay five times more than their neighbors in Brazzaville for broadband connectivity, though. That's apparently because the fiber backbone to Kinshasa has to route more than 400 km (250 miles) around the river – no one wanted to put the cable through it.
Project Taara beams Internet connectivity wirelessly at fiber-optic speeds

Bringing broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved areas is very important. Internet connectivity brings access to jobs, healthcare, education, and entertainment. People who live in developed nations like the US and other countries typically have plenty of access to broadband in cities, but those in rural areas often go unserved. Project Taara is investigating wireless means to bring fiber-like speeds to underserved and unconnected communities around the world.
Starlink Will Use Lasers To Provide Astronauts With Internet Coverage

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.'s (SpaceX) Starlink satellite internet service will soon provide internet connectivity to space travelers and astronauts, according to the company's chief Mr. Elon Musk. Starlink is currently in its beta test phase, which could end soon if Musk's words bear fruit as the executive also believes that the service will be ready for operational service next month. The executive's latest comments for his internet service come as Starlink looks to ramp up its user terminal production and aggressively build out the second part of the first phase of its internet satellite constellation.
