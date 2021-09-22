Alphabet’s Project Taara Is Using Lasers to Beam Internet Across the World’s Deepest River
A little over a year ago, Google’s Project Loon launched in Kenya, 35 giant balloons with solar-powered electronics inside beaming a 4G signal to the central and western parts of the country. The project was ambitious; each balloon, when fully extended, was the size of a tennis court, and the plan was for them to hover in the stratosphere (20 kilometers above Earth), forming a mesh network to provide internet service to people in remote areas.singularityhub.com
Comments / 0