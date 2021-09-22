Jessie Lee Ragsdale Phillips died on Wednesday Sept. 15. She was born on July 22, 1969 to George Ragsdale and Margrite Denman Ragsdale of Linden, Texas. She is survived by fiancé Joseph Allen of Mount Vernon; son, Eric Phillps of Mount Vernon; daughters, Amber Chavez, Sarah Stanley, and Brandi Fuller, all of Gilmer; son, BJ Phillips of Anna, Texas; grandchildren, Maya, Luis, and Elena Chavez, Jamie Phillips, Haley, Charlie, and Bennie Stanley, Mary, Ruby, Stoney, and Jonathan Fuller, Ben Chandler and Darrell Phillips, along with four great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Hock of Gilmer; brother, Carl Ragsdale of Linden, and numerous nieces and nephews.