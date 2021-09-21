Can I sue Aaa for misdiagnosis on my car after being told my starter went but it was the battery?

My battery on my truck battery died and I call AAA for a free battery replacement. After a short time the drive told me it wasn't my battery it was my starter per his diagnosis. I had the starter replaced 520.00 later the car still didn't start. Had a diagnostic done it was just the battery as I.told the driver costing 125 for diagnostic and then 279.00 for a battery which was covered in my plan. They are only reimbursing me the battery price. Can I sue for the rest?