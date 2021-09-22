CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield University Hosts 30th Annual Duremdes Christian Emphasis Week

By Tyler Barker
 5 days ago
BLUEFIELD, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Bluefield University will host its 30th Annual Duremdes Christian Emphasis Week, September 22-24, featuring three morning sessions of spiritual discourse led by local pastor and worship leader, Aaron Stepp. The sessions will be live streamed on the Bluefield University YouTube channel at 10 a.m. each day, Wednesday through Friday, in Harman Chapel.

Aaron Stepp is a husband, father, worship leader, songwriter, ordained bishop, and executive staff pastor for Lifeline Church in Princeton, WV. He is “passionate about people encountering the heart of Jesus through the truth of Scripture and makes his daily aim to awaken God’s purpose.”

Stepp is also a member of the worship team at Lifeline Church. Lifeline Worship is a community of songwriters, musicians, worship leaders and creatives. The team has three Top 10 Apple Music albums released with the latest album composed of ten original songs that have been played in over 35 countries. The team has another album set to release in the next year.

“I’m excited to connect with students on campus and learn about what God is doing at Bluefield University,” said Stepp. “A few topics we will be exploring – what does the Bible say about how to be honest with God, navigate the areas of life we’re welcoming Christ into and recognizing ones we’re not, and encountering God on a deeper level during strenuous seasons.”

Since 1992, thanks to the generosity of Drs. Gene and Jane Duremdes of Princeton, West Virginia, who sponsor the Christian Emphasis event, the college has set aside a week in the school year for students and the community to focus on faith through the facilitation of spiritual speakers, leaders, and musicians. Sensing a “special calling” to “share with the students of Bluefield University some of the blessings they have received from the Lord,” the Duremdes created the event with BU leaders to give students and the public at-large the opportunity to “examine their spiritual lives” and to “seek answers to life-impacting questions.”

“Aaron has a love for God and a passion for students to know Him,” said Dave Pedde, Director for the Center of Worship Arts at BU. “We are excited for Worship Night on Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Lifeline Worship.”

For more information about Duremdes Christian Emphasis Week, contact Dave Pedde, Bluefield University Director for the Center of Worship Arts at dave.pedde@bluefield.edu.

