New to North Texas: Italian Village

The Shops at Legacy in Plano has long been a destination for all things entertainment in North Texas—shopping, movies, dining, nightlife, salons, and great people-watching. Now, nestled right in the heart of it all is Italian Village, a concept from Chef Veton “Tony” Krasniqi who is passionately introducing his family’s beloved southern Italian recipes to North Texas. Chef Tony has been in the restaurant business most of his life. He operated several successful Italian restaurants in Germany before moving to the Dallas area four years ago. He kept searching for the authentic Italian fare he had become accustomed to making and enjoying, but couldn’t quite find it, so he decided to jump in and create what North Texas didn’t even know it was missing—Italian Village. “I kept hearing how this area needed more authentic Italian food,” he says. “My vision was to open a very traditional restaurant that makes you feel like you are in Italy when you walk in.”