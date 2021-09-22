CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EU plans 120 billion euro economic boost by easing insurance rules

By Huw Jones
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jAAOr_0c4OpM2h00

LONDON (Reuters) -The European Union proposed changing the bloc’s capital rules for insurers on Wednesday to release 120 billion euros ($141 billion) for repairing an economy hit by COVID and to meet climate goals without eroding policyholder protection.

Britain, which is home to the world’s biggest commercial insurance market and left the EU last December, has also begun reviewing the capital rules known as Solvency II. It will scrutinise how changes by Brussels could affect London’s competitiveness.

The EU also proposed a framework for the swift and orderly closure of insurers in trouble to avoid destabilising the financial system, mirroring a similar move with banks following the global financial crisis that led to taxpayer bailouts.

Anticipating concerns it was rowing back on rules, the EU said Solvency II would remain the “gold standard”.

“This is not a revolutionary change, these are gradual but important changes,” EU financial services commissioner Mairead McGuinness told reporters.

“This isn’t a gift to the insurance industry.”

The Solvency II capital rules were introduced for the 10.4 trillion euro sector in 2016, and are applied by insurers like Allianz, Generali and AXA.

They were due a routine review but the need to rebuild an economy hit by the pandemic and invest in green infrastructure to meet net zero carbon targets added a sense of urgency.

The persistence of very low interest rates undermining the business models of insurers also needed addressing, along with the need to better tailor Solvency II rules to smaller, less risky insurers.

‘WRONG DIRECTION’

The rule changes, which need approval from EU states and the European Parliament, would release 90 billion euros in the short term and a further 30 billion euros in the long term.

Sven Giegold, a German Green Party member in the European Parliament, said the proposals go in the “wrong direction” by ignoring advice from EU regulators, and maintain or even expand “lobby-driven” exceptions to the rules.

Olav Jones, deputy director general for Insurance Europe, an industry body, said he welcomed EU acknowledgement of the need to reduce capital requirements, but only a “significant and permanent” cut in capital would allow insurers to increase support for the economy and regain global competitiveness.

Brussels proposed easing the impact of the so-called volatility adjustment, which mitigates the impact of short-term market moves on insurer solvency.

It also wants to make it easier for insurers to benefit from preferential capital treatment worth around 10.5 billion euros from investing in long-term assets to green the economy.

The risk margin or money needed to transfer the business to another undertaking in a crisis, will also be reduced.

EU insurance watchdog EIOPA will conduct centralised climate stress tests of the sector, with insurers also required to conduct long-term climate scenario analysis, it said.

The Commission decided not to propose an EU-wide harmonisation of national insurance guarantee schemes, saying it could entail significant costs for insurers and there was a need to focus on economic recovery.

($1 = 0.8524 euros)

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Eurozone Economic Sentiment on the Radar; Euro Flirting with $1.17

On Wednesday at 12:00 GMT, the Eurozone’s economic sentiment for September will be released. Over the last few months, the outlook for the euro area’s economy has steadily increased; however, as the European Central Bank (ECB) is unlikely to raise interest rates soon, the near-term direction is likely to be determined by the Fed instead of the ECB. The single currency is fluctuating around the $1.1700 handle, remaining under pressure.
MARKETS
The Independent

UK mulls calling in army to help ease gas shortage at pumps

Lines of cars formed at some British gas stations for a fourth day on Monday, as the government mulled sending in the army to help ease supply disruption triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association, said training had been taking place “in the background” for military personnel to drive tankers, though the government has not announced whether troops will be deployed.The association, which represents almost 5,500 independent outlets, said Sunday that about two-thirds of its members were reporting that they had run out of fuel, as the driver shortage set off a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Two Europes: Low vaccine rates in east overwhelm ICUs

In a packed intensive care unit for coronavirus patients in Romania’s capital, Bucharest 55-year-old Adrian Pica sits on his bed receiving supplementary oxygen to help him breathe. “I didn’t want to get vaccinated because I was afraid,” he said.Around 72% of adults in the 27-nation European Union have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but a stubbornly low uptake of the shots in some eastern EU nations now risks overwhelming hospitals amid a surge of infections due to the more contagious delta variant.“Until now I didn’t believe in COVID-19,” Pica, who said his early symptoms left him sweating and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

EU Says U.S. Trade, Tech Council to Boost Its Clout, Set Rules for 21st Century

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) will give Europe more clout and set standards and rules for the 21st century, the EU's trade and digital chiefs said, underscoring global concerns about China's growing power. The comments by Valdis Dombrovskis and Margrethe Vestager came ahead of the...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mairead Mcguinness
AFP

EU-US to seek shared tech rules despite French ire

The EU and US will this week embark on a tricky effort to deepen ties on tech regulation, but with France resisting the project in the wake of a row with Washington over a submarine deal. High-level talks will begin in the US city of Pittsburgh on Wednesday despite efforts by Paris to delay the meeting in retaliation for a pact between the US, Australia and Britain -- dubbed AUKUS -- that saw Canberra scrap a multi-billion-dollar submarine order from France. The EU-US Trade and Tech Council was set up after a summit in June to look at issues including trying to attune their strategies on regulating internet giants and defend democratic values. The council came at the request of the Europeans, who are seeking concrete signs of increased transatlantic cooperation after years of tension under former president Donald Trump, especially over trade.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

UK to offer 10,500 post-Brexit visas to counter growing worker crisis

Britain will issue up to 10,500 temporary work visas to lorry drivers and poultry workers to ease chronic staff shortages, the government announced Saturday, in a U-turn on post-Brexit immigration policy. The short-term visas, to run from next month until late December, come as ministers grapple with a huge shortfall in drivers and some other key workers that has hit fuel supplies and additional industries. A tanker drivers shortage has caused large queues at petrol stations in recent days, as people ignore government pleas not to panic-buy fuel after some garages closed due to the lack of deliveries. The decision to expand the critical worker visa scheme is a reversal by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government had tightened post-Brexit immigration rules insisting that Britain's reliance on foreign labour must end.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Is it a bluff? Some in Hungary and Poland talk of EU pullout

When Hungary and Poland joined the European Union in 2004, after decades of Communist domination, they thirsted for Western democratic standards and prosperity.Yet 17 years later, as the EU ramps up efforts to rein in democratic backsliding in both countries, some of the governing right-wing populists in Hungary and Poland are comparing the bloc to their former Soviet oppressors — and flirting with the prospect of exiting the bloc.“Brussels sends us overlords who are supposed to bring Poland to order, on our knees," a leading member of Poland's governing Law and Justice party, Marek Suski, said this month, adding...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#General Insurance#Business Insurance
foodsafetynews.com

U.S and EU ease Fukushima import rules

The United States and European Union have changed the rules around the import of food from areas near Fukushima in Japan. While the Food and Drug Administration has removed an import alert, the European Commission has amended regulations to modify checks on food imports. In March 2011, an accident at...
WORLD
US News and World Report

EU Court Ruling on Altice Provides Boost for Antitrust Regulators

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU antitrust regulators received a boost from Europe's second-highest court on Wednesday as it upheld a record fine against French telecom company Altice for jumping the gun on its bid for PT Portugal. The decision empowers the European Commission as it investigates U.S. life sciences company Illumina for...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
kdal610.com

Poland must pay 500,000 euros daily for ignoring EU court ruling on Turow

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Poland will have to pay a 500,000-euro ($585,550) daily penalty to the European Commission for defying an earlier court order to halt operations at its Turow open-pit lignite mine, Europe’s top court said on Monday. Coal-reliant Poland is at loggerheads with the Czech Republic which says the disputed...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Euro Crippled By Bleak EU Prospects In Winter

Europe is overwhelmed by a panic in the face of a full-blown energy crisis. Natural gas prices in Europe have hit record highs, though yesterday gas closed lower at $700 per 1,000 m3. The thing is that previously, the price had surged to $970 per 1,000 m3. Nevertheless, even the current gas price is vastly inflated. The worst is yet to come because European countries are still not ready for the heating season. In the best case, energy inventories have been filled by 75%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
abc17news.com

EU earmarks 30 billion euros for health crisis agency

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says it will fund its new health preparedness and rapid response agency to the tune of 30 billion euros over the next six years. It’s even higher if individual efforts from the member nations and private sector are taken into account. The EU was caught off guard by the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The 27-nation bloc long lagged the U.S. and Britain in vaccination rates before regrouping and meeting its goal of having 70% of EU adults vaccinated this summer. The Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority was officially launched Thursday. The aim of HERA is to make sure the EU will be ready when the next crisis strikes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

EU pledges 4 billion euros more in climate funds for poorer countries

STRASBOURG (Reuters) -The European Union on Wednesday pledged to increase financial support to help poorer countries fight climate change and adapt to its impacts, and called on the United States also to step up. "We will now propose an additional 4 billion euros for climate finance until 2027," European Commission...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

EU Raises 5 Billion Euros From Debut Auction of Joint Debt

(Reuters) - The European Union raised 5 billion euros on Wednesday from its first-ever auction of joint debt, another crucial step toward its evolution into a leading issuer. The bloc raised 2.999 billion euros from a sale of three-month bills and 1.997 billion euros in six-month bills, the top amount it was targeting.
ECONOMY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

EU chief outlines ambitious plan to boost bloc's chipmaking

LONDON (AP) — The European Union's top official outlined ambitious plans to help beef up the bloc's chipmaking capability in the face of intensifying global competition for semiconductors. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the European Chips Act on Wednesday to provide official support for the bloc's “chip...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Reuters

190K+
Followers
213K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy