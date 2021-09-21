House of the Week: Newly Renovated Home on Mount Washington

I loooove the idea of a U-shaped home with a central courtyard. This home is a wonderful example of this concept. By LyonsKelly. This house is a new build, replacing a 1940s home that had been severely damaged by fire. The new house has a U-form plan with living spaces arranged around a central courtyard. The master bedroom is located in one arm of the U shape; with children’s bedrooms in the other. The front exterior is clad in timber which is used to trail climbing plants. The choice of furniture integrates existing pieces that the clients brought from their previous home as well as pieces specially designed for the space. The aim was that the house appears timeless and relaxed. To that end, we used classic designs as well as more contemporary furniture.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 7 DAYS AGO