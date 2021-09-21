House of the Week: Newly Renovated Home on Mount Washington
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. This unique property has been renovated from top to bottom with absolutely impeccable taste, state-of-the-art amenities, an open floor plan and chic decor. There are approximately 4000 square feet that feature original woodwork, rich moldings, high ceilings, beautiful stained glass windows and three stories of walls of windows facing the city. There is a fabulous chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances and two islands that have been remodeled to appeal to today’s most discerning buyers. The master bedroom boasts an unobstructed view of the city. Outdoors is a three-tier deck with glass railings and access to green space and an attached oversize garage. The home is located within walking distance to Grandview Park, restaurants and more.www.pittsburghmagazine.com
Comments / 0