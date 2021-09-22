CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Great is thy faithfulness

 6 days ago

How many of you know that God is Faithful?He keeps His promises! He meets our needs! He carries us through! His mercy endures forever! His compassions are new every morning!He doesn’t always give us what we want but gives us what we need. God’s promises are sure! He is faithful!God’s ...

wknofm.org

Faith and Health

At Church Health, we are convinced and research backs us up that a person's faith life is as important to one's health as anything the doctor might do with drugs and technology. Now I'm not referring to faith healing or wishful thinking, but our attitudes toward the challenges in life and our ways of responding to those challenges are often directed by our views of faith. And those responses can determine our health outcomes. A person's healthy faith life is more than an intellectual undertaking where if your thinking is right, all will be well. It is instead, a life undertaking that creates habits and discipline that comes through regular faithful practices. A healthy faith life gives people the courage to eat right, move more, restore relationships, find meaning in work and communion with matters of the spirit that are beyond our understanding. It creates a perspective that produces a whole, full and abundant life, which is what being healthy means.
RELIGION
Fremont Tribune

Passing the test of faith

It’s one of my favorite Star Trek episodes. Called “Lower Decks,” the show is part of The Next Generation series, which features Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean Luc Picard. “Lower Decks” could be compared to the old British TV series, “Upstairs Downstairs” or even the more recent “Downton Abbey.”. Both...
RELIGION
mypaperonline.com

I Remember Dad: Hold Dearly In Heart, Thy Steadfast Faith

Once in a lifetime, a most monumental moment comes to pass. At the time, the depth of the golden truth does not resonate to the core chambers of the human heart. Rather, it is only after a bit of time passes, that a person is able to really appreciate the shining diamond aspect of a sacred moment in time, never, ever to come back again.
RELIGION
telegram.com

Keep the Faith: Faith and confession beyond September 11

One week ago today was, as we’re all well aware, the 20th anniversary of a terrible event in United States history. The occasion of “9-11,” as it’s come to be known, needs little introduction. The attack was of course devastating. But it also served, like little else has been able to, to bring many in the U.S.A. together, to unite us as a people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
inkfreenews.com

God’s Hall Of Faith

“But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.” (Hebrews 11:6) True biblical faith is not an emotional kind of wishful thinking; it is an inner conviction...
RELIGION
Newsday

A show of faith, an explosion of joy

The plush seat. The Playbill in hand. The low rumble of a gathering crowd. The stage, set as if no one had ever left. Then the applause, thunderous and unifying, before anyone even stepped into the spotlight, as an offstage voice welcomed the audience. The lights dimmed, actors took their places, and an explosion of joyous appreciation rang out again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hutchinson News

Faith Notes for Sept. 18

Park Place Christian Church, 2600 N. Adams, invites you to join us in-person or online at www.parkplacechristianchurch.org for two worship services each Sunday, a Traditional service at 9 a.m. and a Contemporary service at 11:10 a.m. Our Adult Bible Study and Children’s Church takes place between the 9 and 11:10 AM worship services each week beginning at 10:15 a.m. Nursery care is provided during both worship services for infants through age three.
HUTCHINSON, KS
WOMI Owensboro

Collin MacQuarrie on Shaped by Faith

Coming up this week on Shaped by Faith... Collin MacQuarrie. Collin is the manager at Colby's Deli & Cafe and is a very gifted musician, worship leader, and all around great person. Collin shares his personal testimony and gives us a glimpse into his life as the manager of the...
OWENSBORO, KY
Shelby Reporter

Using faith to overcome grief

280 – On Sunday Oct. 3, The Church at Brook Hills will be hosting a GriefShare seminar and support group. The event is part of a 13-week series of gatherings dedicated to helping those grieving for a loved one through faith. GriefShare’s leaders, Tim and Linda Flowers, work to guide...
RELIGION
thefulcrum.us

Faithful & Mindful Living

How do we remember and honor the tragedies of the past? Which tragedies do we choose to remember and which fade into the past without a second thought?. This excerpt from David Leong challenges us as a Christian-dominant nation to remember that our ancestors were not always the heroes we learned about in school. And that true healing will come when we look at our entire history, not just the parts where we look heroic.
YOGA
ccenterdispatch.com

A Cowboy’s Faith

“It sure would be interesting to know more of the family history.”. Often that comment is made when children ask about their forefathers. Frequently a similar remark is said upon passing of a relative. Certainly every visit to the cemetery brings such thoughts to mind especially when the tombstone is...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
dailycitizen.news

Deck Cheatham: Out of thy abundance

Some reading the other day helped me gain new understanding and motivated me to write a new blessing. Realizing my thanks to God could be more succinct, I wrote the following:. Dear Heavenly Father, out of Thy abundance we give thanks and praise Thy Holy name. In Christ's name we pray. Amen.
RELIGION
casscountynow.com

Enter Into

Psalm 100:1-5 - Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands. Serve the Lord with gladness, come before his presence with singing. Know ye that the Lord he is God, it is he that has made us, and not we ourselves, we are his people, and the sheep ...
RELIGION
Desiring God

Lord, Where Is Your Faithfulness?

In ancient rabbinic literature, the Psalms were referred to as tehillîm, which is Hebrew for “praises.” One of the most remarkable features of this sacred collection of praise songs is that at least one-third of them are laments. These are songs that passionately express some kind of emotional distress, such as grief, sorrow, confusion, anguish, penitence, fear, depression, loneliness, or doubt.
RELIGION
The Post and Courier

Faith News/September 22

Distribute USDA Food to elderly and needy families at St. John Baptist Church every third Wednesday of each month from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For information call Lula Mack at (843) 382-8388 or (843) 426-2888. The church is located at 2468 Easler Hwy., Greeleyville. USDA is an equal opportunity...
KINGSTREE, SC
Park Rapids Enterprise

FAITH BRIEFS

The Rev. Richard Blood will hold services, including communion, at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 at Trinity Episcopal-Presbyterian Church. Join us for a reception following the service. The church is located at 212 Court Ave. in Park Rapids and is handicap accessible. Look for the red doors. The church office is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. Trinity Church is a unique partnership recognized by the Episcopal Diocese of Minnesota and the Presbyterian Church (USA). Call 732-4393 or visit www.trinityparkrapids.org for more information.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
claytodayonline.com

Faith Walk: My Birthday

In all the years I’ve been writing Faith Walk, I don’t believe I have ever written one as personal as what I’m writing today. But I hope that my thoughts that are developing around my birthday, will also be very meaningful to many of you. You might even want to let these thoughts be a part of your next birthday celebration.
CELEBRATIONS
eagleobserver.com

RELIGION: 'Let thy mercies come also unto me, O LORD'

"Let thy mercies come also unto me, O LORD, even thy salvation, according to thy word. So shall I have wherewith to answer him that reproacheth me: for I trust in thy word." Psalm 119:41-42 (Read Psalm 119:41-48) Which one of us, when held up to the standard of God's...
RELIGION

