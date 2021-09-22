Great is thy faithfulness

At Church Health, we are convinced and research backs us up that a person's faith life is as important to one's health as anything the doctor might do with drugs and technology. Now I'm not referring to faith healing or wishful thinking, but our attitudes toward the challenges in life and our ways of responding to those challenges are often directed by our views of faith. And those responses can determine our health outcomes. A person's healthy faith life is more than an intellectual undertaking where if your thinking is right, all will be well. It is instead, a life undertaking that creates habits and discipline that comes through regular faithful practices. A healthy faith life gives people the courage to eat right, move more, restore relationships, find meaning in work and communion with matters of the spirit that are beyond our understanding. It creates a perspective that produces a whole, full and abundant life, which is what being healthy means.

