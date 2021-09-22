CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, TX

Martha Jo Cherry Coats

casscountynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeaven seems a little brighter today, Martha Jo Cherry Coats, age 74, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 14, 2021 after a short illness. Martha was born November 11, 1946 in Atlanta, Texas to Loyce and Nettie Jo Bradley Cherry. She grew up and went to school in Atlanta. She was a meat wrapper by trade and under garment inspector at Henson Kickernick in the 70’s but her greatest accomplishments were being a mother and grandmother. She played piano and taught Sunday school at Thomas Street Baptist Church. She loved sewing, chocolate desserts and going to Walmart. She was her families greatest cheerleader and lead by example and loved the Lord. She never missed a grandkid’s activity, could whip up a costume in no time and always had a birthday cake made especially for you. She loved doing crossword puzzles and you could always find her reading a good book.

