CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingston, NH

Retired officer killed by hit-and-run driver while biking

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) — A retired New Hampshire police sergeant was struck and killed by a motorist while on her bike training for an event to honor fallen law enforcement officers.

Donna Briggs, 59, of Derry, was found dead Tuesday night down an embankment off Route 125 in Kingston, police said. They said it appears Briggs was out riding her bike when she was struck from behind by a southbound vehicle.

Video from a nearby business shows that the vehicle was dark in color and that the crash happened at 11:37 a.m.

Hudson Police Chief Bill Avery said Briggs retired in 2013 after a 20 year career. Avery, who went to the police academy with Briggs and started at the department the same day, called her a model officer whose death has shaken the department.

“I can’t say enough about the work she did for the community in Hudson,” Avery said. “She is great friend, a great person ... She treated everybody with the utmost respect. I am very proud of serving with her. I’m going to miss her.”

Avery said Briggs was training for Police Unit Tour, a ride starting Oct. 10 from Florham Park, New Jersey, to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for officers who died in the line of duty. The money raised from the ride goes to support the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and the National Law Enforcement Museum.

“It’s such a tragedy that she is out doing something like this and then ends up passing,” Avery said. “It doesn’t surprise me that she is out there doing this stuff. Like I said, an amazing person, a very caring person.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Troopers: Woman on bicycle killed by racing motorcycle

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman was fatally injured when a racing motorcycle hit her bicycle, officials said. The crash occurred Sunday afternoon near Orlando, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. A Suzuki motorcycle and a white BMW were racing along a major thoroughfare, witnesses told troopers. A...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, NH
State
New Jersey State
City
Washington, NH
City
Derry, NH
State
New Hampshire State
State
Washington State
Kingston, NH
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Teen dies after becoming unresponsive while being restrained

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 17-year-old who became unresponsive while being restrained at a Kansas juvenile facility died two days later at a hospital, authorities said. The teen was taken into custody Friday by Wichita police on suspicion of three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, said Col. Brian White of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. Police took him to the Sedgwick County juvenile intake assessment center, where he assaulted staff, White said.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Avery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Police Academy#Ap#Police Unit Tour
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

585K+
Followers
320K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy