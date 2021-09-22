Retired officer killed by hit-and-run driver while biking

KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) — A retired New Hampshire police sergeant was struck and killed by a motorist while on her bike training for an event to honor fallen law enforcement officers.

Donna Briggs, 59, of Derry, was found dead Tuesday night down an embankment off Route 125 in Kingston, police said. They said it appears Briggs was out riding her bike when she was struck from behind by a southbound vehicle.

Video from a nearby business shows that the vehicle was dark in color and that the crash happened at 11:37 a.m.

Hudson Police Chief Bill Avery said Briggs retired in 2013 after a 20 year career. Avery, who went to the police academy with Briggs and started at the department the same day, called her a model officer whose death has shaken the department.

“I can’t say enough about the work she did for the community in Hudson,” Avery said. “She is great friend, a great person ... She treated everybody with the utmost respect. I am very proud of serving with her. I’m going to miss her.”

Avery said Briggs was training for Police Unit Tour, a ride starting Oct. 10 from Florham Park, New Jersey, to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for officers who died in the line of duty. The money raised from the ride goes to support the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and the National Law Enforcement Museum.

“It’s such a tragedy that she is out doing something like this and then ends up passing,” Avery said. “It doesn’t surprise me that she is out there doing this stuff. Like I said, an amazing person, a very caring person.”