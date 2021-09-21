CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COD Mobile Season 8 - 2nd Anniversary Patch Notes: New Maps, Weapons, Vehicles & More

By Arnab Baidya
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty: Mobile Season 8 update will have events celebrating their 2nd year anniversary. Activision has released the new Call of Duty: Season 8 update, which is based on the game’s 2nd-anniversary theme. It includes a new Blackout battle royale map, revamped multiplayer Crash map, new weapons, scorestreaks and more. Players can download the COD Mobile Season 8 patch from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

