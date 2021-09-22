Pandemic underscores value and of disability benefits for employees

The health implications of the pandemic – both mental and physical – caused many employees and employers to revisit the value of their benefits packages. What had been a possibility of not being able to afford the general cost of living in the event of a qualifying disabling condition became a reality for the many who lost their income because they could not work due to COVID-19-related illness. These concerns around financial well-being remain with a predicted post-COVID wave of disability from chronic conditions that surfaced during the pandemic.