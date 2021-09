Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is happy playing with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo again. The pair were reunited at United this summer. Varane told Canal Football Club: "How does it feel to find Cristiano Ronaldo? It is a pleasure. If he is still at the highest level at his age, it is not for nothing. He's an example. It's great to be able to work, play, have fun with him. And we know him, he's made to win, to score goals, so it's better to have him with you. What was he doing when he got to the locker room? We know the aura he has and it was a bit of questioning looks: 'how he is ...?'"

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO