Brands are throwing billions of dollars at online content creators, so the number of people looking to become influencers has exploded during the pandemic. “Takumi, a premier influencer marketing agency, received twice as many applications from people looking for representation in 2020 then it did in 2019,” per Axios. “And year-to-date, it's grown another 150-200%, Takumi group CEO Mary Keane-Dawson said.” Brands are expected to spend more than $3 billion on influencer campaigns in 2021, and over $4 billion in 2022, per eMarketer.

ECONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO