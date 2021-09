This is classic Otago Pinot at a fantastic price, but it takes its time to unravel. Pop this into a decanter and once open, it shows balance and expression, with brambly blueberry and red berry fruit, layers of baking spice, violets, and a damp earth, autumnal note. The palate is fresh with pronounced acidity. Some charred, mealy oak influence is a touch distracting but overall the fruit is bright and the tannins taut and chiseled while making room for the secondary spice and earth characters. Drink now–2027. Christina Pickard.

