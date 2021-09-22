CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland: Court case on primacy of EU or Polish law adjourned

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's constitutional court announced another recess Wednesday in a key case over whether Polish or European Union law has primacy in the EU member country. The ruling of the Constitutional Tribunal, when it eventually comes, is expected to define Poland's future relationship with the 27-member bloc. After...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Germany sees calls for quick decisions on new government

BERLIN — Pressure grew for a quick start to talks on Germany's next government as newly elected lawmakers held their first meetings on Tuesday and tensions simmered in outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc, which declined to its worst-ever result in the country's election. The narrow winners of Sunday's parliamentary election,...
POLITICS
The Independent

German lawmakers meet to mull fallout from election

Germany's newly elected lawmakers are holding their first meetings on Tuesday as their parties digest the fallout of the election that reduced outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s bloc to its worst-ever result and start the process of putting together a new government.The narrow winners of Sunday's parliamentary election, the center-left Social Democrats of Olaf Scholz underlined their hopes of a quick start to talks with the likely kingmakers in a new government. And several prominent figures in Merkel's Union bloc questioned an initial push by election loser Armin Laschet to lead a new administration. Since neither of the...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont pledges return to Sardinia for hearing

Exiled former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont said he would return to Belgium on Monday, but promised to come back to Italy for a court hearing there on Spain's request for his extradition. The declaration was the latest twist in a long-running political saga that began in October 2017 when a referendum was staged by Catalonia's separatist regional government despite a ban by Madrid and the process was marred by police violence. Puigdemont, who had been arrested in Italy at Spain's request over an independence referendum that Madrid ruled illegal, was speaking a day after he was allowed to walk free from prison pending the October 4 extradition hearing. "I plan to return to Brussels on Monday because there is a meeting of the foreign trade committee, of which I am a member," the EU lawmaker told journalists in the Sardinian village of Algero, where he was due to attend Adifolk, a Catalan cultural festival.
POLITICS
