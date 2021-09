From family-friendly resorts to rooms fit for royalty, these are the best places to stay near Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia – all bookable on Culture Trip. Experience the early days of the United States with a visit to Colonial Williamsburg, the largest living history museum on the planet, with original architecture, centuries-old art and a cavalry of costumed interpreters. Whether you prefer walking around the distinguished College of William and Mary campus or stepping softly across hallowed grounds during a ghost tour, these hotels will keep you close to it all.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO