American Dream still alive and well

A lot of people today seem to think that the American Dream is dead. I think they’re dead wrong.

It is true that for some Americans job opportunities are scarce, and there looms a real threat that the nation’s youth will be the first generation to have a lower standard of living than their parents.

It the past, the American Dream was something that held people of all races, religions, and identities together—it represented a shared aspiration among all Americans, black, white, or any other color, “to provide well for themselves and their families as valued members of a democratic society.”

Now, all too often, it seems that the American Dream means merely some guarantee of affluence, a birthright of wealth.

At the basic level, the American Dream is about prosperity and the pursuit of material happiness. For many of us, though, the dream is not just about buying a bigger house than the one we grew up in, or in having shinier stuff now than we did as kids.

It represents a sense of opportunity that binds generations together in commitment, so that the young inherit not only property but also perseverance, not only money but also a mission to make good on the strivings of their parents and grandparents.

Granted, we live in strange, even twisted times. Politics seems stuck in a rut, with everybody at someone else’s throat.

For those with extremist views, the future of the American Dream is suddenly in doubt and is in danger of dying out.

And yes, by some measurements, we are a less mobile society than many other nations, including Canada, France, Germany, and most Scandinavian countries. For many, this challenges the notion of America as a land of opportunity.

But it was America’s restless, hopeful entrepreneurial spirit that made our country great—not the growing list of people who expect the president, through some government program, to hand them their “American Dream.”

Though presidents and presidential hopefuls like to promise such things, not one president ever delivered it—not one president ever will or can.

The American Dream can be pursued only by the individual and through sheer initiative—what we call the American spirit.

That spirit is alive and well; it lives today in the hearts of immigrants who still come here—legally—to make a better life. The best of them asks nothing from our government—they don’t want handouts. They want nothing more than the opportunity to work hard and make their own way.

And even if the American Dream is beginning to show its age, it is a far cry from passing away.

Most of us still have faith in our country’s unique destiny—to create generation after generation of new blood and to channel this resilience and energy into an ever more vibrant future for all Americans.

You remember the American Dream. It was the hope that everyone can get ahead, that your kids will attain more prosperity than you.

The idea of the American Dream is rooted even in the United States Declaration of Independence, which proclaims that “all men are created equal” and that they are “endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights,” including “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

In the definition of the American Dream by James Truslow Adams in 1931, “life should be better and richer and fuller for everyone, with opportunity for each according to ability or achievement” regardless of social class or circumstances of birth.

The dream encompasses the desire for one’s children to grow up and receive a good education and pursue a career without artificial barriers. It affirms our right to make individual choices without the prior restrictions that once limited people according to their class, caste, religion, race, or ethnicity.

The American Dream has transformed itself over the past few years—it has become a dream of bigger, better, and newer ideas, but its demise is greatly exaggerated by pessimists of both political parties.

Each generation must create a new American Dream for itself, a dream that is based on reality, not fantasy.

The American Dream is alive and well for those who still embrace the values of commitment, trust, faith, and perseverance. Anyone who thinks otherwise is just dead wrong.

