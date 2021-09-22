Increased House-Buying Power Propels Market Potential
First American Financial Corporation's Potential Home Sales Model for August 2021 reported a 9.9% year-over-year increase in market potential for existing home sales. First American's report found that potential existing-home sales increased to 6.40 million, a 0.05% month-over-month increase. Currently, potential existing-home sales are 392,200 at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, or 5.8% below the pre-recession peak of market potential, which occurred in April 2006.nationalmortgageprofessional.com
