Increased House-Buying Power Propels Market Potential

Latest research from CoreLogic's Homeowner Equity Report revealed that U.S. homeowners with mortgages experience an equity gain of 29.3% year-over-year. The result of the 29.3% increase in homeowners' equity is a whopping $2.9 trillion gain for Q2 2021 and an average gain of $51,500 per borrower. The negative equity share fell to 2.3% in Q2 2021, marking the lowest share in at least 12 years, according to CoreLogic.

