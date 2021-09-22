Best Dry Box: Keep Your Gear Protected in the Field

Let's get real: It's honestly kind of crucial that your vaccination card has a proper home so that it 1. doesn't get lost and 2. doesn't get destroyed. The last thing you want is not knowing where your proof of vax is or, ahem, realizing there's a gigantic spill on it, making it completely illegible (nightmare!). Listen, I want to make sure your vax card is safe at all times (so you can go live your life to the fullest) which is why I've compiled a fabulous list of some of the best vaccine cardholders you should be investing your $$ in.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO