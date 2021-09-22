Best Dry Box: Keep Your Gear Protected in the Field
Wallet. Phone. GPS. Ammo. Action camera. DSLR camera. LED Headlamps and flashlights, first aid supplies, clothing, food, firearms, chargers, battery packs, cables, maps, and much more—today’s hunters, anglers, and campers have a lot of things to keep dry. Many of these are electronics and extraordinarily useful in making our adventures safe and successful. And while many of them offer some degree of individual water resistance, for the most part, this outdoor gear needs to be kept dry.www.fieldandstream.com
