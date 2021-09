Jess B. Worrell, age 95, of Atlanta, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior, September 17, 2021, in a Texarkana, Texas hospital. He was born June 18, 1926 in Bismark, Arkansas to William and Ollie Worrell. Jess was a Navy veteran, and a beloved member of Atlanta Church of God. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to dance in his younger years.