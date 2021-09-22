Project on the History of Black Writing lecture series will further explore Zora Neale Hurston's life, legacy
LAWRENCE — An upcoming series of webinars will further explore the scholarship around celebrated Black literary figure Zora Neale Hurston, author of “Their Eyes Were Watching God,” whose life and works were the subject of a National Endowment for the Humanities Virtual Summer Institute hosted by The Project on the History of Black Writing at the University of Kansas.news.ku.edu
