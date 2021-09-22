City of Effingham Awarded Rebuilt Illinois Funded Regional Economic Development Grant

The City of Effingham is excited to announce it is being awarded grant funds of $1,464,019 for a street expansion along with water and sewer improvements to Thies Avenue, and for street Improvements and a sewer expansion along Airport Road through a joint application with Effingham County. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced today the recipients of the Rebuild Illinois Funded Regional Economic Development (RIRED) Grant fund throughout the State of Illinois. The City of Effingham is only 1 of 11 new projects that will unlock a total investment of $75.5 million, while creating at least 1,465 jobs statewide.