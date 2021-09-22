CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

Central West Virginia fundraising drive yields $1.1M for WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NnMYg_0c4Oe6Xb00
Summerville's Ally Oop Camp raises $6,200 to support WVU Medicine Children's Hospital.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Nicholas County entrepreneurs Steve Antoline and Steve Ferguson helped raise more than $1.1 million to support the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital through a targeted community fundraising effort in central West Virginia.

Antoline, of Mount Lookout, is a member of the WVU Medicine Children’s Leadership Council and co-chair of the “Grow Children’s” capital campaign, which aims to raise $60 million for the new facility and associated program improvements. The 150-bed, nine-story hospital – under construction next to WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown – will provide the greatest range of pediatric specialty and high-risk maternal care in West Virginia.

Ferguson, Antoline’s friend and business partner, assisted with fundraising in the state’s Mountain Lakes region (MLR), which encompasses Braxton, Clay, Gilmer, Lewis, Nicholas, Upshur, and Webster counties. Antoline knew a targeted effort would be successful with support from Ferguson, a generous donor who’s been involved in statewide and Summersville-area community initiatives for years.

Upon learning more about the new facility, Ferguson was eager to help.

“This Children’s Hospital has a chance to be a leader in the nation, and that interests me a lot,” Ferguson said. “… The impact it’s going to have on the economy and West Virginians being proud – just like we’re proud of our football team and our basketball team – we’re going to be awful proud of this West Virginia medical system, specifically the Children’s Hospital.”

Ferguson and Antoline sought donations via letters, emails, and phone calls explaining the far-reaching impact of the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital project. Their campaign went beyond individual community members to include local businesses that encouraged customers to give.

“I just can’t say thanks enough,” Antoline said. “Just about every individual we reached out to wanted to participate. They knew this was a great thing, and they wanted to be involved in it.”

While some donations were significant, most were smaller contributions that added up – including $6,200 raised by the families of youth campers and volunteers at Summersville’s “Alley-Oop” Basketball Camp. Nearly 50 kids in grades 3-5 participated in the July camp coached by Ferguson.

Volunteer Will Mullins, 12, was inspired after hearing Antoline speak about the new hospital and the kids it serves across the region.

“Will came home and said ‘Mom, I want to help.’ So, he decided to donate the money he earned working at the ‘Alley-Oop’ Camp,” Tamara Mullins, Will’s mother, said. “We couldn’t think of a better cause to give back to.”

Amy L. Bush, B.S.N., M.B.A., R.N., C.N.O.R., chief operating officer for WVU Medicine Children’s, appreciates the support from the Mullins family and advocates like Antoline and Ferguson.

“It’s heartwarming and incredible to know kids in our community want to help kids their own age,” Bush said. “We are so grateful for the tireless efforts of Steve Antoline, Steve Ferguson, and the entire Mountain Lakes region for their dedication in helping us fulfill our mission to build healthier futures for our children.”

Donations to the “Grow Children’s” capital campaign are made through the WVU Foundation, the nonprofit organization that receives and administers private donations on behalf of the University.

Antoline, who founded Beckley-based Superior Highwall Miners, Inc., and operates various businesses throughout the state, previously made a significant gift to support the Antoline Family Lobby at the new hospital. He and his wife, Jamie, have been generous supporters of WVU Medicine Children’s and the University for many years. Their donations have helped to fund scholarships, programs, research, and facilities in several areas, including athletics, WVU Extension, and the WVU Cancer Institute. They are both members of the WVU Foundation’s Woodburn Circle and Irvin Stewart donor recognition societies.

Ferguson is a WVU-trained accountant who owns and operates Ferguson Services, Inc. He is a member of the WVU Health System Board of Directors. He previously served on the West Virginia Hospital Association board and supported a $3 million capital campaign as board chairman for Summersville Regional Medical Center, which joined the WVU Health System in 2019.

Individuals and businesses interested in supporting the expansion of WVU Medicine Children’s can call 304-598-4346 or visit WVUMedicine.org/GrowChildrens.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lootpress

BSC Presents First Ohio Valley Educational Scholarship Awards

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Bluefield State College’ Katrina Davis and Ashlie Louden are the first recipients of the Ohio Valley Educational Opportunity Scholarship program. Bluefield State Provost Dr. Ted Lewis announced the scholarship program’s creation earlier this month in Wheeling. The College will provide $250,000 to students from the Ohio...
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

What to do in West Virginia September 26 through October 3

Looking for something to do in southern West Virginia this coming week? Here are some ideas. Join those at the Gaines Estate on Wednesday, September 29, for Pub n’ Play- a night filled with fun, laughter and delicious drinks. The house bar will be open to the public from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

New sculpture unveiled in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – A new sculpture was unveiled in Beckley on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The sculpture has sat covered for weeks, piquing the curiosity of residents and guests alike. The Rising Cardinals sculpture, designed and built by sculptor Jamie Lester and engineer Jeff Edwards, sits on the corner...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

BridgeValley Community and Technical College’s Capital City Pumpkin Drop Returns

MONTGOMERY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – BridgeValley Community and Technical College’s Capital City Pumpkin Drop returns, area schools invited to participate. If Charleston pumpkins could talk, they would probably say “Geronimo!”. After a year hiatus, the 22nd annual Capital City Pumpkin Drop, hosted by BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC), is back...
MONTGOMERY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Health
County
Nicholas County, WV
Morgantown, WV
Society
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Summersville, WV
Lootpress

Mercer County Academy of Adult Learning Receives Two Awards

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Adult Education held their annual professional development training last week. At the awards ceremony, the Mercer County Academy of Adult Learning received two prestigious awards: the 2021 WVAdultEd Program of the Year and their Strategic Planning in Occupational Knowledge for Employment and Success (SPOKES) program received the 2021 WVAdultEd Small SPOKES Program of the Year. Both awards are based on data all adult education programs are required to report throughout the year.
PRINCETON, WV
Lootpress

Notoriously Morbid in Beckley continues to expand

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Notoriously Morbid, an online and in-store catalog of cosmetics for those who embrace their beautiful darkness, has continued to expand, outgrowing storefront after storefront. The business, now housed in a new, larger location in the Bypass Plaza Shopping Center, will celebrate that growth with a grand opening on Friday, October 1, 2021.
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia University#Fundraising#Volunteers#Wvu Medicine#Charity#Leadership Council#West Virginians#The Children S Hospital#Wvu Medicine Children#Beckley#Wvu Extension#The Wvu Cancer Institute#The Wvu Foundation#Ferguson Services Inc
Lootpress

Costume drive underway

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Huntington’s A.D. Lewis Community Center is now accepting new and slightly used Halloween costumes for boys and girls of all ages for its 8th Annual Halloween Costume Drive, according to city officials. Costumes can be dropped off at the center, located at 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave.,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Black fly suppression to take place in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the New, Bluestone, and Greenbrier Rivers on Wednesday, September 29, weather and water levels permitting. Potentially, the treatments may continue into Thursday, September 30.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Tamarack Celebrates 25 Years

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Tamarack arts and crafts center is celebrating 25 years of representing the best of West Virginia this weekend. Tamarack will host special events from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at the center, located just off the West Virginia Turnpike near Beckley.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginians encouraged to get flu vaccine

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice and State health officials took time to announce that, with flu season just around the corner, they are encouraging all West Virginians to get their flu vaccine. According to health officials, everyone 6 months and older should receive this vaccine. In addition to providing...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Lootpress

Education Town Hall planned

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia House Education Committee will be hosting a public town hall on Tuesday, September 28, to discuss comprehensive education reform. The event will be at Capital High School in Kanawha County at 6 p.m. and is open to all, according to Committee Vice-Chair Joshua Higginbotham, a Putnam County Republican.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department offering free flu vaccines

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is offering free flu vaccines. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the opportunity Thursday morning after she joined with Dr. Sherri Young and Commissioners Kent Carper and Lance Wheeler in getting their flu shots at the department. Vaccines will be available Monday through...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia American Water to Celebrate First-Ever National Source Water Protection Week

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that it will celebrate the first-ever National Source Water Protection Week presented by the American Water Works Association (AWWA). The company will recognize its source water protection efforts during the week of September 26 to October 2 via social media posts, virtual watershed educational programming and employee-led Adopt-A-Highway clean-up events.
EDUCATION
Lootpress

Kyle Petty Charity Ride comes through Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County Deputies were honored on Thursday, September 24, 2021, to help escort the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Revival throughout Fayette County. This is a 3 day charity ride from Va to WV back to Va. The money from this ride is for Victory Junction,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy