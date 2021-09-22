CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, TX

Jimmy McWaters

casscountynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Dain “Uncle Bubba” McWaters, was born in Atlanta, Texas on November 21, 1972 and went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2021. Jimmy graduated from Atlanta High School in the spring of 1992. Jimmy was a member of the Piney Grove Baptist Church in Atlanta, Texas. He was employed by Wal-Mart Stores for over 26 years. Jimmy had been currently working at Wal-Mart on Fourth Street in Longview, Texas. Jimmy will always be remembered for his sweet and loving kindness to all. His beautiful smile will always be remembered by those that encountered him.

www.casscountynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Pentagon leaders Austin, Milley defend chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday defended the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops and evacuation of Americans and Afghans from Afghanistan last month and bemoaned the failure of the Afghan government to retain power. In testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Austin said the administration began...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garland, TX
City
Longview, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
City
Alton, TX
City
Hallsville, TX
Longview, TX
Obituaries
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
State
Louisiana State
City
Daingerfield, TX
Atlanta, TX
Obituaries
City
Winnsboro, TX
The Hill

House considering new debt limit vote Tuesday

House Democrats are considering holding a vote Tuesday on a stand-alone bill to lift the debt ceiling, after Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a bill that included both a debt-limit suspension and government funding. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters that action on a clean debt-limit bill is “among our...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Judge grants unconditional release for John Hinckley Jr.

A federal judge ruled Monday that John Hinckley Jr. can be unrestrictedly released next year, more than 40 years after he shot then-President Reagan in 1981. Hinckley was committed to St. Elizabeth's hospital for more than 34 years before he was released under certain restrictions in 2016. "If he hadn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Galen

Comments / 0

Community Policy