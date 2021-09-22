Jimmy McWaters

Jimmy Dain “Uncle Bubba” McWaters, was born in Atlanta, Texas on November 21, 1972 and went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2021. Jimmy graduated from Atlanta High School in the spring of 1992. Jimmy was a member of the Piney Grove Baptist Church in Atlanta, Texas. He was employed by Wal-Mart Stores for over 26 years. Jimmy had been currently working at Wal-Mart on Fourth Street in Longview, Texas. Jimmy will always be remembered for his sweet and loving kindness to all. His beautiful smile will always be remembered by those that encountered him.