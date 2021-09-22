Rihanna: Fenty Vol. 3 Fashion Show Trailer Is Here [Video]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. When it comes to debuting hot new looks, Nicki Minaj has done it again! Last night, the rapper posed up on Instagram looking pretty in purple, blue, and pink in a colorful look that instantly made us think of unicorns. She wore a matching blue Chanel shirt and leggings and paired them with pink furry slide-in heels. Although she wore minimal jewelry, they definitely made a statement as she bracelets, rings, and a blinged-out anklet that we couldn’t keep our eyes off of. Per usual, her makeup was flawless and accentuated her natural beauty, but it was her hair that really made the statement! Rocking a gorgeous purple, ombré wig, Nicki struck her best pose as the ends of the long wig draped the floor.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO