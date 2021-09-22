CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna: Fenty Vol. 3 Fashion Show Trailer Is Here [Video]

By Don Juan Fasho
rnbcincy.com
 5 days ago

Hey, Rihanna fans here new Fenty show is here… It drops on September 24th on Amazon Prime!. The Savage x Fenty show now takes place annually, and it's a notoriously star-studded affair. Below, BAZAAR.com has an exclusive sneak peek at some of the night's anticipated guests, including supermodel Joan Smalls, pop sensation Normani, singer-actress Sabrina Carpenter, and actress Thuso Mbedu.

Comments / 0

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Hypnotic Red Versace Dress as She Embarks on Book Tour

Migos once said: “Versace, Versace, I love it.” And now we know that Gabrielle Union can relate to those lyrics. Always the fashion icon, the Bring It On star was seen walking the streets of New York City in a stunning new dress from Versace. The form-fitting gown (which looks so shiny we could swear it was made out of latex) is covered in the red and blue La Greca print, which is part of the brand's Fall/Winter '21 collection. Union coupled the hypnotic dress with a pair of black platform loafers and she added two shiny anklets as well. Meanwhile, her hair was pulled back in a tight bun.
Billboard

Rihanna's 'Savage x Fenty Vol. 3' Show Will Feature Nas, Normani, Ricky Martin & More Performers

Rihanna may not have plans to release a new album in the immediate future, but her lingerie brand -- Savage x Fenty -- continues to put out new styles every season. As such, Rih is gearing up to drop the third installment of her Savage x Fenty fashion show, and announced via Instagram the star-studded list of performers and models set to appear on Monday (Sept. 13).
blackfilm.com

Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3’ Reveals Teaser and All-Star Lineup of Musicians, Models, Actors and Dancers

Amazon Prime Video has released the teaser for the annual Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, revealing an all-star lineup of musicians, models, actors, and dancers wearing the latest Savage X Fenty collection from music and fashion icon Rihanna. The teaser, which Rihanna first released via her social handles, is serving up nothing but HEAT! WATCH BELOW.
ETOnline.com

All the Celebs on Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Premiere Red Carpet

Celebs turned up in full force for the premiere of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3. A-listers who appear in the showcase, like Gigi Hadid and Vanessa Hudgens, proudly showed off lingerie looks on the red carpet -- as did RiRi herself! -- while some of the show's performers, like Ricky Martin and Daddy Yankee, were happy to make statements at both the Los Angeles event. The "Work" singer also held a premiere in New York City, where big names like Olivia Ponton and Shanina Shaik turned up.
Nicki Minaj Steps Out In Purple Ombré Knee Length Wig

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. When it comes to debuting hot new looks, Nicki Minaj has done it again! Last night, the rapper posed up on Instagram looking pretty in purple, blue, and pink in a colorful look that instantly made us think of unicorns. She wore a matching blue Chanel shirt and leggings and paired them with pink furry slide-in heels. Although she wore minimal jewelry, they definitely made a statement as she bracelets, rings, and a blinged-out anklet that we couldn’t keep our eyes off of. Per usual, her makeup was flawless and accentuated her natural beauty, but it was her hair that really made the statement! Rocking a gorgeous purple, ombré wig, Nicki struck her best pose as the ends of the long wig draped the floor.
Vibe

Rihanna Opens Up About Her Billionaire Status And Savage X Fenty Inclusivity

On the heels of Savage X Fenty Vol. 3, Rihanna is getting candid about her wealth and her plans for her $1.7 billion dollar fortune. The Bajan beauty hilariously joked, “Don’t come to my house asking me for $20.” But on a more serious note, said that “it was real weird getting congratulations texts from people for money,” explaining that “it made sense” because she understood her achievement was inspiring to others from humble beginnings. On spending—rather spreading—her wealth, the multi-hyphenate mogul told the New York Times that she intends to continue her philanthropic work with her Clara Lionel Foundation—named after her...
FASHION Magazine |

Menswear Ruled the 2021 VMAs Red Carpet

The men came to slay at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards including looks from Lil Nas X, Billy Porter, and Machine Gun Kelly. Feathers, sequins, leather, velvet, tartan, lamé, tulle, pastels, capes, you name it — everything was on display on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, the VMAs, red carpet on Sunday night.
Footwear News

Issa Rae Takes the Plunge in a Metallic Fishnet Gown at 2021 Emmy Awards

Issa Rae added a touch of modern flair to the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet lineup tonight. The “Insecure” actress tapped stylist Jason Rembert and his brand Aliette for the show this evening in Los Angeles. The bespoke design included a plunging, spaghetti-strap silhouette and a floor-sweeping hem, all formed with a metallic fishnet fabric. Balanced with black undergarments and drop earrings, fishnet, crocheted fabric and mesh materials come together as another major trend for celeb style in 2021 whether it’s a netted gown on the red carpet or Bottega Veneta’s cult-favorite sandals. Kathryn Hahn also brought fishnet to the 2021...
mycolumbusmagic.com

Rihanna Looks Like A Stunner In A Custom Bottega Veneta Ensemble At Her Savage X Fenty Vol 3 Show

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The Savage X Fenty Vol 3 show has already taken place while the rest of the world awaits the premiere on Friday, September 24th via Amazon Prime and Amazon Fashion. While we have minor details like who was in attendance and what Rihanna wore on the red carpet, we’ll have to wait and see what the billionaire entrepreneur has up her sleeves when it comes to the production of her 3rd lingerie runway show.
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Looks So Much Like Her Mom On Catwalk For Berlin Fashion Show

Following in her mother’s foot steps! Leni Klum looked so confident as she strutted down the runway at the About You show in Berlin, Germany. Heidi Klum‘s daughter Leni is a super model in the making! All eyes were on the 17-year-old as she confidently appeared in the About You fashion show — which took place in Berlin, Germany — on Saturday, Sept. 11. The blonde was a spitting image of her iconic mother as she modeled the streetwear inspired ensemble, which consisted of a SKIMS inspired nude crop top, a cream colored pair of sweatpants and matching hoodie draped over her shoulder.
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
Hello Magazine

Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait ‘til you see her boots

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week. And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.
rnbcincy.com

What’s Trending? Is Drake The New Michael Jackson?! [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Social media debates are like the new pay-per-view events, only these are free and usually expire in our minds after 24 hours. However, one recent viral argument was big enough to make it in our “Trending Topics” discussion for today,...
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans. The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split. WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram. What's more, she showcased...
