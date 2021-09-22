Rihanna: Fenty Vol. 3 Fashion Show Trailer Is Here [Video]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Hey, Rihanna fans here new Fenty show is here… It drops on September 24th on Amazon Prime!. The Savage x Fenty show now takes place annually, and it’s a notoriously star-studded affair. Below, BAZAAR.com has an exclusive sneak peek at some of the night’s anticipated guests, including supermodel Joan Smalls, pop sensation Normani, singer-actress Sabrina Carpenter, and actress Thuso Mbedu.rnbcincy.com
Comments / 0