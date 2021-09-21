TSM Myth Reignites Controller Aim Assist vs. Keyboard & Mouse Debate
Fortnite legend Myth says he would not rank a controller player in his top ten first-person shooter (FPS) players of all time. Virtually the entire esports community exploded today when the age-old discussion of keyboard and mouse versus controller players reared its ugly head. Since the dawning of time, console and PC diehards have argued what takes more skill. Some believe that aim assist on controller lends an unfair advantage. On the other hand, people on the sticks would wholeheartedly admit that controller is a more complicated input to master, offering fewer options.estnn.com
