Los Angeles, CA

$796 for 2

moneytalksnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's the best price for this 1980's-Themed cruise from Los Angeles next month by $74. Buy Now at ShermansTravel Tips Stay up to date with Princess Cruises health protocols, as proof-of-vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test may be required to board. Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional. Features This roundtrip cruise aboard the Grand Princess departs from Los Angeles, CA, on October 18. (It's the second offer on the landing page.) $50 onboard credit per person.

www.moneytalksnews.com

Comments / 0

 

moneytalksnews.com

$798 for 2

That's the best price we could find for this mid-December cruise by $100. Buy Now at ShermansTravel Tips Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional. Stay up to date with Holland America Line health protocols, as proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test are currently required to board. Features This roundtrip cruise aboard the Nieuw Amsterdam departs from Fort Lauderdale, FL, on December 18, and includes stops in Key West, Nassau, and Half Moon Cay.
LIFESTYLE
moneytalksnews.com

$936 for 2

Save $401 on this spring 2022 cruise from San Diego. Buy Now at ShermansTravel Tips It's the third offer on the landing page. Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional. Stay up to date with Norwegian Cruise Line's health protocols, as proof of vaccination and negative Covid-19 test results may be required to board. Book this travel deal by September 27. Features Includes $50 onboard credit. This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Jewel departs from San Diego, CA on April 17, 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA
moneytalksnews.com

More Travelers Refusing to Leave Home Without This

Flash back to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic: Did the virus ruin your travel plans?. For millions of people, the answer is “yes.” And having been burned once, more of us are turning to travel insurance to make us whole in case a trip falls through unexpectedly. Nearly one-third...
TRAVEL
moneytalksnews.com

Travelers Say These Are the Best U.S. Airports

The concept of “Southern hospitality” apparently is alive and well at airports. Southern U.S. cities are strongly represented near the top half of the list in J.D. Power’s 2021 North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Southern airports take the top spot on both of the two survey lists — for mega...
LIFESTYLE
moneytalksnews.com

2021’s Best States to Visit This Fall

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on LawnStarter. Marshmallows are roasting, corn is ready to harvest, and everything is flavored pumpkin spice — but where should you travel for your autumn getaway?. To help you plan your trip, LawnStarter ranked the best states to visit this fall. We compared the...
LIFESTYLE
moneytalksnews.com

22 Cities Where Residents Spend the Most on Transportation

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on CoPilot. A year and a half into the pandemic, COVID-19 is still having profound effects on the global economy. The abrupt shutdown of many aspects of daily life from last spring has diminished, but the economic recovery has been inconsistent, affecting supply and demand differently across sectors. This unsteady path to economic recovery has stoked fears of inflation, as prices in many sectors are showing dramatic fluctuations and challenging household spending.
TRAFFIC
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

6 Ways to Make Your Bed Look More Expensive, According to Home Stagers

Bedrooms are nothing short of sanctuaries, which is why potential homebuyers often linger a little longer in the bedrooms while house hunting. After all, if they can’t picture themselves comfortably leaving the stress and weight of the world behind at the end of each day in their future bedroom, they’re going to have a hard time picturing themselves enjoying other parts of the home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Lifestyle
moneytalksnews.com

Monoprice Monopalooza Sale: Up to 67% off

Save on speakers, monitors, desks, networking equipment, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice Tips Pictured is the Workstream by Monoprice Sit-Stand Compact Workstation Desk Converter for $90.99. It's a savings of $39. Items may take five to seven days to ship.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

Retirees in This City Can Save $535,000 by Downsizing

Retirees living on a tight budget can find a lot of financial breathing room if they are willing to downsize. And in some cities, they could put hundreds of thousands of dollars into their pockets. In fact, retirees and others who live in the California metropolitan area that includes San...
REAL ESTATE
Eater

The First Randy’s Donuts Will Start Rolling Out Crullers, Cakes, and Crumbs by December

The first of three confirmed Randy’s Donuts, the iconic star of film, television, and music videos, plans to open by the end of the year with its landmark symbol of Southern California street architecture and a 24-hour menu of classic glazed doughnuts. First up, the 70-year-old restaurant found in movies such as Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks! bought an existing drive-thru restaurant at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard, formerly a carnitas shop, which should open by December.
LAS VEGAS, NV
reviewjournal.com

San Manuel tribe rebrands flagship casino in Southern California

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is rebranding its flagship casino as the tribe eyes future growth. The tribe is reintroducing its San Manuel Casino in Highland, California, as Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel, the casino’s operating group announced Friday. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority said the property’s new name and logo — yucca plant fronds in a Y-shaped, woven-basket pattern — pay homage to the San Manuel Band’s ancestral lands and people.
HIGHLAND, CA
moneytalksnews.com

$229 w/ $20 in Bonus Bucks

Factoring in the Bonus Bucks, it's $30 below the next best price we could find and made on a smaller scale for those with smaller body size. Buy Now at Sweetwater Tips The Bonus Bucks will arrive by email within 24 hours of purchase and expire 60 days after issuance. Features mahogany back and sides fan-braced mahogany top 19 frets composite bridge and bone saddle polyurethane finish.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

$169 for members

That's a savings of $30 off list. Buy Now at Ace Hardware Tips The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. Features brushless motor LED lights lever-action keyless blade change variable speed trigger and dial compatible with all 20V MAX batteries Model: DCS334B.
SHOPPING
GOBankingRates

15 Best Travel Sites for Saving Money

The internet has made searching for travel deals easier than ever. Although, with thousands of travel sites dedicated to getting the most for your money, it's easy for consumers to be overwhelmed by...
TRAVEL
Only In Alabama

Book A Stay At One Of These Two Cozy Cabins That Are Nestled In An Alabama Canyon

Lately, have you been feeling the need for a getaway? If so, the good news is that you don’t have to travel far. Alabama is home to several places that are perfect getaway destinations such as Dismals Canyon. For information about Dismals Canyon, including how to spend your getaway there, take a look below. Have […] The post Book A Stay At One Of These Two Cozy Cabins That Are Nestled In An Alabama Canyon appeared first on Only In Your State.

