Lady Arrows Lose To Chargers

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe came out battling Thursday, September 16 with a fresh line up after an injury on Saturday for sophomore starter Haleigh Brendmoen.

Lady Battlers Lose To Warriors

Captains: Adysen Tysdal and Grace Van Erp. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross won their volleyball opener at Battle Lake in a hard-fought five set match. The Warriors won 25-20, 22-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-11. See The Review for more.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
Moberly Monitor-Index & Democrat

Lady 'Cats fall behind early, lose 9-5 to Community

Community R-VI Trojans handed Cairo's softball team a 5-0 deficit in the early goings of its Central Activities Conference matchup Monday and it became one that the Lady 'Cats could not overcome as Cairo suffered a 9-5 home loss. Each team hit the softball well, having 18 combined base hits...
CAIRO, MO
kmlchargers.com

KML Loses in Three to Kimberly at the Charger Rally

The KML Chargers traveled to Menomonee Falls to compete in the Charger Rally Tournament at the Milwaukee Sting Center. The Chargers were up against Kimberly in their first round of pool play. KML faced Kimberly earlier this year at the Joust Tournament. The first set went 26-24 in Kimberly’s favor. The Chargers had a total of 5 aces in the first set and Maddie Fischer had a total of 4 aces throughout the match. The Chargers came away with a win in the second set 25-23 where the offense began to shine. Big swings by Stella Zarling, Halie Markovic and Alyssa Gaeth allowed the Chargers to score quickly. Meredith Bock and Caitlin Johnson made some great extensions to keep balls alive. In addition, the Chargers had some big blocks to keep the momentum in their favor. In the third set, Kimberly came away with the win taking 15-10. The Chargers were led by Meredith Bock with 15 digs. Stella Zarling led the Chargers with 12 kills and Alyssa Gaeth had 10. The Chargers continue with pool play and are scheduled to play Sauk Prairie later today.
SPORTS
restorationnewsmedia.com

AREA ROUNDUP: Lady Chargers outlast EWA in 4

ZEBULON — In a match that ended up being quite a test for the Wilson Christian varsity volleyball te... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SPORTS
MyWabashValley.com

Arrows win Play of the Night

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Sullivan Golden Arrows win the First Farmers Bank and Trust Play of the Night for week four of the high school football season. Rowdy Adams connects with Conner Hughes for the touchdown pass at the Arrows win at North Putnam, 48-7. Catch Goin’ 2 the Endzone this Friday night for your Play of the Night nominees.
SULLIVAN, IN
restorationnewsmedia.com

Lady Chargers outlast East Wake Academy in 4

ZEBULON — In a match that ended up being quite a test for the Wilson Christian varsity volleyball te... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SPORTS
chargerathletics.com

LADY CHARGERS TRAVEL TO ARMY WEST POINT OPEN

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. (9/17/21) The Dominican College women's cross country team traveled to the Army West Point Open held in Bowdoin Park and hosted by the United States Military Academy West Point. The Lady Chargers took fourth place in the 6k race. Ann McCormack (Pearl River, N.Y.) had the high...
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Sports
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Lady Badgers lose volleyball match to Lake Belton

The Lady Badgers lost in three sets to the Lake Belton Broncos on Friday. Those sets, however, do not show how close the match actually was, as all three sets were inside of two points near the end of each. The final scores were 27-25, 26-24, 25-22. The Lady Badgers fought hard in the match and if a couple of points in any of the sets had gone the other way, Lampasas could have won the match. …
BELTON, TX
Ponca City News

Broken Arrow tames Lady Cats

Body BROKEN ARROW-- A big rally by the Broken Arrow Lady Tigers in the sixth inning turned a close contest into a rout Monday night. Broken Arrow scored six runs in the sixth to defeat the Ponca City Lady Cats 9-1 in softball action. Broken Arrow scored two runs in...
PONCA CITY, OK
culvercityobserver.com

Chargers lose heartbreaker to Cowboys, battle Chiefs on Sunday

Some old habits are hard to break. In their first regular season game in front of actual fans, the Los Angeles Chargers suffered another last second heartbreaking loss, falling to the Dallas Cowboys, 20-17 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Attendance for the game was 70,240, with at least half of the fans supporting the Cowboys.
NFL
hillsdalecollegian.com

Keller, Kudla out as Chargers lose third straight

The Hillsdale College Chargers football team remains winless on the season after losing 38 – 24 against the Truman State Bulldogs Saturday. The Chargers struggled in the absence of junior starting quarterback Luke Keller and senior middle linebacker Kyle Kudla, allowing 38 points and only scoring 3 points through three quarters. Though they staged a 21-point comeback in the fourth quarter, it would not prove enough to break the Chargers’ two game losing streak.
HILLSDALE, MI
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Lady Panthers lose heartbreaker on walkoff

A two-out walk off double by Jillian Totten in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Marlow Outlaws to an 8-7 win over the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers Tuesday in a key District 4A-3 game. The Lady Panthers who were no-hit on Monday, pounded out 12 hits Tuesday off...
PAULS VALLEY, OK
Kansas City Star

Chiefs-Chargers prediction: Who will walk off the field with a losing streak Sunday?

A year ago, the Chiefs didn’t put their post-defeat resolve into action until the season’s second month. When they did, the results were conclusive and impressive. They followed a Week 5 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with a resounding victory at Buffalo, a team they defeated again in the AFC Championship Game. That defeat against the Raiders was the Chiefs’ lone loss until they rested their starters and lost their regular-season finale to none other than the Chargers.
NFL
KYTV

Turnovers, slow start prove costly as Chiefs lose second straight, 30-24 to Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Chargers capitalized on four Kansas City turnovers, including Patrick Mahomes’ second interception in the closing minutes, and Justin Herbert’s touchdown toss to Mike Williams with 32 seconds to go lifted Los Angeles to a 30-24 victory over the Chiefs on Sunday. Herbert finished with...
NFL
gofhulions.com

Lady Lions lose in straight sets to Phoenix

HENDERSON, Tenn. – The Lady Lions volleyball team (4-5, 1-2 MSC) fell in straight sets (23-25, 20-25, 21-25) on Tuesday night to Cumberland University (13-3, 2-1 MSC). While the score-line showed a sweep, it didn't show the back-and-forth between the two teams throughout the match. The Phoenix got out to...
SPORTS
southlakessentinel.com

Washington can’t stop Herbert and the Chargers offense, lose Fitzpatrick to Injury in Defeat

Since the new league year began, Washington fans have been looking forward to building off their Wild Card loss to Tampa Bay. The offseason brought the additions of players like Ryan Fitzpatrick, Curtis Samuel, and William Jackson III. On Sunday, 52,00 fans – mostly Chargers fans who made the trek from Los Angeles, filed into FedEx Field to see their teams in action in the new year. For Washington, though, they never had a chance to get off the ground in this matchup.
NFL

