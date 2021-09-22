The Medium (PS5) Review – Low Frame Rate Jump Scares

Burn everything you own on the road to reflection in Bonfire Peaks. The Finger Guns Review. It’s tricky to review a puzzle game. Back in the day when I was given Ant Workshop’s terrific Binaries to review, I knew it would be a difficult slog, to the point where I nearly passed it on to someone else, it was frustrating me so much. If you’re anything like me, the words ‘puzzler’ may send shivers down your spine when you’re asked to complete the game in order to rattle off some paragraphs about it. Fortunately, Bonfire Peaks is the antithesis to damn near every video game that’s currently out there, and it’s all the better for it. When the visuals combine to create a Minecraft x Firewatch mashup in my head, I want to see what’s next. I want to see how creative this game can get and how it’s gonna challenge me next. That feeling of finally beating a puzzle in a game like this is undefeated, and spurs me to keep going.

