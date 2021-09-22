CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC’s beloved Ess-a-Bagel is bringing ‘everything’ to Time Out Market New York

By Amber Sutherland-Namako
Time Out Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in its 45-year history, NYC’s premier bagel destination is poised to open a location in Brooklyn. Ess-a-Bagel, which originally opened its doors in Manhattan in 1976, is bringing its hand-rolled, boiled and baked goods to Time Out Market New York on Tuesday, September 28. The local favorite’s time-tested preparations prove that New York’s iconic bagels require more than just that famous “something in the water” to achieve greatness.

