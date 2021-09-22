2022 Ford Expedition Timberline Max Is Not Happening

The 2022 Ford Maverick has already proven to be a hit among prospective buyers, racking up over 100,000 reservations in just a few weeks and attracting the interest of first-time truck shoppers as well as current sedan owners. Much of this is due to the fact that the Maverick features a sub-$20k starting price and a very impressive estimated 40 city miles-per-gallon rating for the base hybrid model. However, it’s worth wondering if the 2022 Ford Maverick might sway more than a few Ford Ranger buyers, given these appealing qualities, though it doesn’t appear that FoMoCo is worried about that happening.

