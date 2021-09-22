CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Ford Expedition Timberline Max Is Not Happening

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday saw the reveal of the refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition, along with brand new Timberline and Stealth Performance Package variants that give buyers of the big SUV both off-road capable and on-road performance-focused versions to choose from. However, many were left wondering if a longer-wheelbase 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline Max would also be available, but unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to be in the cards.

