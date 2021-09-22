CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will This Jetpack Fly Itself?

By Edd Gent
IEEE Spectrum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJetpacks might sound fun, but learning how to control a pair of jet engines strapped to your back is no easy feat. Now a British startup wants to simplify things by developing a jetpack with an autopilot system that makes operating it more like controlling a high-end drone than learning how to fly.

