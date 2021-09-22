CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tekto Gear Silver Surfer folding knife review – as sleek as it is slim

By Matt Gregersen
The Gadgeteer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. REVIEW – I have been carrying a cheaper Kershaw pocket knife for the past few years, and I’ve been continually surprised by how often I use it to open packages or do one of a million other odd chores around the house. I would never have considered spending upwards of $200 on a pocket knife since I’m so satisfied with my $20 daily carry, but since Tekto was offering one for review I thought “why not!?”. I believe that I will regret this decision because now I want to order several more. It’s proven to be much more capable than my old knife, looks MUCH better, and is a supremely satisfying fidget toy. I find myself opening and closing it over and over while I study or sit through boring Zoom meetings, and the excellent balance and smooth motion are just as good as the day I opened the box.

