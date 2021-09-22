Tekto Gear Silver Surfer folding knife review – as sleek as it is slim
REVIEW – I have been carrying a cheaper Kershaw pocket knife for the past few years, and I've been continually surprised by how often I use it to open packages or do one of a million other odd chores around the house. I would never have considered spending upwards of $200 on a pocket knife since I'm so satisfied with my $20 daily carry, but since Tekto was offering one for review I thought "why not!?". I believe that I will regret this decision because now I want to order several more. It's proven to be much more capable than my old knife, looks MUCH better, and is a supremely satisfying fidget toy. I find myself opening and closing it over and over while I study or sit through boring Zoom meetings, and the excellent balance and smooth motion are just as good as the day I opened the box.
