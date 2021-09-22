CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Whassup girl?

By HokieMacDaddy Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI've been keeping up with your posts on family and such. Sounds like everyone's doing fairly well - hope that's the case. Never made the move further south, eh? Can't say I miss it, but I will be back next summer for my son's wedding.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shelby Reporter

Dixon girl

Alan and Maranda Dixon of Leeds are proud and happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Evelyn Jane, born July 29 at Brookwood Women’s Medical Center. Evie weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 19 1/2 inches long. Waiting to welcome her home was her big brother, Emerson. Proud...
LEEDS, AL
momswhothink.com

Girl Names That Mean Light

New Baby On The Way? Smart parents are realizing there a few important items they MUST get before their baby comes. After speaking with hundreds of parents, we've narrowed down the list in a FREE report you may access by clicking here. How many of these items do you have, and which should you get TODAY before your baby is here?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The New Yorker

Esther Freud on Girls’ Vulnerability

Your story “Desire” opens as a mother and her children—two teen-age girls and a three-year-old boy—are taking a ferry from Britain to Ireland to visit the mother’s parents. “The three of you are sisters, surely?” a drunk man asks. Did you always have that scene, and that opening line, in mind?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
sportswar.com

They have apparently found the girl

So sad, at least her family will get closure instead of wondering for years ** -- hokie in cville 09/19/2021 7:47PM. No, but there is a process that has to be followed, time elapsed, etc. ** -- NaturalMysticHoo 09/20/2021 12:15AM. It happened one County South of Charlottesville with Randy Taylor...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Film Threat

Another Girl

Elle Overton (Samantha Hanratty), a college student, just finished reading a novel about Another Girl, Katie Kampenfelt. The ending of that novel has thrown Elle for a loop, and she becomes obsessed with the existence of this character, even though she knows Katie doesn’t really exist. However, while Elle’s life is anything but perfect, and she struggles with depression, her mind and the internet get the best of her, and her thoughts on whether or not Katie is ready to change. Touching on these realities, Another Girl tells the story of a very relevant young lady that should resonate with the world.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wcbe.org

The Most Kissed Girl in the World

When the Laerdal Toy Company was tasked with creating the very first mannequin for practicing CPR, they used a familiar face - it was that of "L'Inconnue de la Seine" - a famous mask supposedly cast from an unknown drowning victim discovered in the River Seine in the late 1880s. In this episode, we explore the strange case and then talk to Comedian and Author Dan Wilbur for the Quick Quiz!
RELATIONSHIPS
Lakeland Gazette

Who is that pretty girl?!

Meet Dani, an adorable 5 month-old calico/brown tabby mix with a precious, pink nose. Her coat is quite unique with shades of orange, tan, white, brown, and grey. She is a lovable kitten who’s looking for her forever family. She’s an active girl who enjoys racing through the cat tunnels, playing with crinkle balls and string toys, and wrestling with the other kitties. Dani would be a wonderful addition to a family with children who can keep her busy and give her lots of hugs and kisses. She is spayed, fully vaccinated, and microchipped. If you’d like to meet this cutie pie, please let us know so we can arrange a visit.
PETS
TrendHunter.com

Girl-Empowering Music Dolls

Toymaking giant Mattel, Inc. has announced the launch of 'Barbie Music Producer,' a new line of dolls that aims to introduce young girls to music production as a career path -- a professional area where women are vastly underrepresented. The new dolls are being released as part of the 'Barbie...
MUSIC
clutchmov.com

The Hallelujah Girls

The death of a longtime friend can cause us to reflect on our lives and remind us of the importance of choosing not to put off our dreams for someday. This is exactly the situation for Sugar Lee, who takes the death of her dear friend quite hard, but then decides to use this tragedy as a spur to fulfill her dream to own her own business. And she decides she is going to bring her best friends Carlene, Nita, Crystal, and Mavis along with her in her attempt to convert an old dangerously decrepit church into the Spa-Dee-Dah, in the hilarious, heartfelt comedy, The Hallelujah Girls, produced by The Actors Guild of Parkersburg.
TV & VIDEOS
WTVF

Tall Girls Fashion Show

Keosha Thomas founder of Tall Girls Matter talked about body inclusivity for tall women and girls and gave us a preview of her upcoming tall girls fashion show. The Tallgirlsmatter Virtual Experience is Saturday, September 18 from 1pm-4pm. The event will include a fashion show at 1pm, a model workshop, celebrity guests, a performance by The Shindellas, a panel discussion on body inclusivity, shopping, giveaways, and more. Tickets are available on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tgm-presents-tallgirlsummer-nashville-meetup-tickets-162111695445. To shop the TGM clothing collection, go to www.Tallgirlsmatter.co/shop. For more information, visit www.tallgirlsmatter.co or email at info@tallgirlsmatter.co. Follow @tallgirlsmatter on Instagram and Facebook.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Brainerd Dispatch

Flower girl

Kelsi Hoover delivers fall mums to a customer Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, from her mom's stand at the farmer's market in Baxter. The open air market is now filled with plants, vegetables and canned goods which are synonymous with autumn.
BAXTER, MN
Romesentinel.com

Sunflower brightens summer for girl

A Little Star Home Childcare preschooler, with the help of her family, has learned some farming skills by growing her own sunflowers this season. Aariannah Grace Cathey, age 4, planted sunflower seeds with her daycare class in little milk cartons back near Mother’s Day in May. As a gift, Aariannah brought her sunflower seedlings to her grandmother “Mimi,” Deborah Cathey-Purple at 417 Floyd Ave.
AGRICULTURE
Amomama

Bride Refuses to Make Exception for Rainbow Baby at Her Child-Free Wedding

A woman in her early thirties turned to Reddit, voicing her concerns about how her brother wants her to make an exception for his rainbow baby at her adult-only wedding event. Some of the most memorable moments of our life can turn awry because of family conflicts, and this 33-year-old female experienced the same feeling. To vent out, she posted her story in Reddit's popular AITA forum, hoping to get some clarity.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
abc23.com

Area Family Loses Battle With COVID-19

“No matter how bad of a day I was having or the kids she always found a positive light. She was a free spirit.”. That’s what Ryan Lauf of Johnstown said about his wife, Whitney. They were together for over 10 years, with 4 little ones (all under the age...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Destructoid

Girls will be girls

This is my second autumn with no classes to attend, no textbooks to buy, no desperate claws through books I should have read last night, but didn’t. Even though “school” doesn’t theme my life the way it used to, I’ve always soothed myself with school-centered art, and I find that even after my last graduation, I haven’t lost my taste for it.
VIDEO GAMES
momswhothink.com

Girl Names That Mean Love

New Baby On The Way? Smart parents are realizing there a few important items they MUST get before their baby comes. After speaking with hundreds of parents, we've narrowed down the list in a FREE report you may access by clicking here. How many of these items do you have, and which should you get TODAY before your baby is here?
THEATER & DANCE
momswhothink.com

Girl Names That Mean Sun

New Baby On The Way? Smart parents are realizing there a few important items they MUST get before their baby comes. After speaking with hundreds of parents, we've narrowed down the list in a FREE report you may access by clicking here. How many of these items do you have, and which should you get TODAY before your baby is here?
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy