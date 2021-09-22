CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Interesting Facts About the Color Yellow

By Tasia Bass
In his book, Colour: Seeing, Experiencing, Understanding, Swiss author Ueli Seiler-Hugova wrote, “[Yellow] is the colour which is closest to light. We associate the rays of the sun and the stars with it. It is the radiance of the spirit ...” The power of colors is that there is often meaning ascribed to them, and yellow is no exception. Arising from the Old English word geolu, yellow can symbolize anything from joy to cowardice to imagination. But it's had a bumpy history along the way. Here are six facts about the color yellow.

Related
Victoria Advocate

Nature Notes: Fun facts about hummingbirds

During our Xtreme Hummingbird Xtravaganza Sept. 18 and 25 at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory in Lake Jackson, I will be banding hundreds of hummingbirds while educating the public about them. These are some of my best “fun facts” about hummingbirds. The largest and smallest hummingbird. The smallest hummingbird is...
LAKE JACKSON, TX
Bakersfield Channel

Fact or Fiction: Different colors of Starbucks aprons signify achievement?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We're all familiar with the traditional green apron that nearly every Starbucks barista wears. But a story you may have seen online claims there are also black aprons, which signify levels of achievement. It’s true. The black aprons are meant to show the barista has completed...
SAN DIEGO, CA
bookriot.com

Four Fun Facts About Mexican Superhero Comics

Mid-September is a special time for both the Latinx community and comic book fans. September 15 is Independence Day in Mexico and most Central American countries, and it is the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States. And the third Saturday of the month is Batman Day! I choose to believe this date was picked because of its proximity to the birthday of Adam West, the greatest Batman of them all, on September 19. If I’m wrong, don’t correct me.
COMICS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Fun Facts About "The Simpsons"

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Did you know that The Simpsons is the longest-running animated...
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Normani Knows Her Color and Went For It in This Bright-Yellow, Voluminous Valentino Gown

Normani showed up on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet with the utmost confidence in her voluminous gown. Designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino, the look came in the loveliest yellow tint of chartreuse, which the talented singer and dancer was quick to call out when Keke Palmer complimented her on the look for Vogue's live stream. "Yellow pops on dark skin. I feel regal. I feel like a queen," Normani said of the dress she calls an ode to Black girl excellence. Complete with shapely poufed sleeves, a plunging neckline played up by her gemstone pendant necklace, and teardrop diamond studs from Lorraine Schwartz (really, what more could she need?), Normani drew attention to the design's gathered cinch at the waist. Ahead, see every angle of the stunning creation. And yes, BTW, it does have pockets!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Mental_Floss

6 Memorable Facts About Bridge to Terabithia

There’s a genre of children’s literature in which the young heroes discover—or create—a fantasy world in order to cope with their real-life problems. The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis might be among the most renowned. But for others, author Katherine Paterson’s 1977 novel Bridge to Terabithia is the ultimate escape in escapist fiction.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Yes Weekly

Facts about the Ocean's Trilogy

With Ocean’s 8 hitting the screen, there’s no better time to revisit one of the most entertaining heist film franchises in cinema history - the Ocean’s trilogy. Starring some of the biggest names in Hollywood and directed by Steven Soderbergh, the various con jobs and thefts depicted in Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Ocean’s Twelve (2004), and Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) have thrilled audiences worldwide. Here we list 13 facts that you might not know about this great heist movie trilogy.
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

7 Highly Intriguing Victorian Halloween Traditions

Leave it to the Victorians to celebrate Halloween in style. Their 19th-century aesthetic resulted in what we consider today to be strange societal quirks, from bizarre jobs (like leech collector) to fun slang (sad people “got the morbs”) to highly impractical fashion (toxic dyes and flammable fabrics were often the price of beauty).
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Fox11online.com

'Emusing' facts about emus

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- We're checking in with one of the NEW Zoo's most sound sleepers -- the emus. Zoo director, Neil Anderson, says emus are the second largest bird in the world, standing about five feet tall and weighing about 120 pounds. And while they cannot fly, they can run,...
SUAMICO, WI
rspb.org.uk

Five facts about jays

While they live in many parts of the country all year round, jays become much easier to spot in autumn as they start storing food for the months ahead. In today’s blog, we look at five fantastic facts about these charismatic birds. Jays are closely related to crows and ravens....
ANIMALS
The Hollywood Reporter

Antoni Porowski on His Omega Obsession, the Next Season of ‘Queer Eye’ and His Fashion Must-Faves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Antoni Porowski is unapologetic about his obsession with Omega. The Queer Eye star is among the newest ambassadors of the luxury Swiss watchmaker that has adorned the wrists of everyone from 007 to astronauts and U.S. Presidents. “I’ve had really strong brand loyalty since I was really young,” the Canada-born star of Netflix’s Queer Eye tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I took swimming lessons when I was young. Swimming is really big in my family. The chronometers, the stopwatches at swim practice,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Collection

Location. Location. Location. During fashion month, the real estate a designer utilizes is almost as important as the clothes. Choosing a remarkable venue makes a statement, and LaQuan Smith unveiled his spring collection at New York’s iconic Empire State Building. As Art Deco masterpieces go, it doesn’t get much better, but transforming a vintage skyscraper into a modern event space comes with a few annoyances. Logistically, traveling 102 floors and fitting scores of guests into an observatory space typically occupied by tour groups was a headache. Still, what happens in IRL is increasingly irrelevant. Smith’s show was designed and executed for the internet. Everything from the oh-so Instagrammable appearance of French poodles on the runway to the camera drones that glided overhead catered to the online audience who have supported Smith from the start.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Shines in Metallic Floral Gown and Two-Tone Pumps at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz is serving fashion inspiration at the 78th Venice Film Festival. For her red carpet appearance, Cruz wore a striking Chanel metallic floral ballgown featuring lace details, a voluminous tulle skirt, and off-the-shoulder silhouette. The Spanish actress partnered her look with a glittering clutch, two-tone pumps encompassing ankle straps, black pointed toes, gray satin uppers and nearly four-inch heels. The actress’ shoe repertoire includes mostly Chanel peep-toe heels and open-toe sandals. Also, she tends to wear elegant looks from high-end designers such as Chanel, Ralph & Russo and Atelier Versace. Cruz has been a longtime ambassador of the brand Chanel and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NYLON

Meet The 15 Designers Making Their New York Fashion Week Debut

These are the names you need to know. After several (virtual) seasons, New York Fashion Week is finally back with IRL shows, parties, and events from Sept. 8 through 12 — and it’s expected to be better than ever. Most importantly, the Spring 2022 season marks the rebirth we’ve all been waiting for: the “revival” of New York Fashion Week includes a solid crew of designers showing their collection on the official calendar for the first time, the return of fashion’s biggest names, like Rodarte and Thom Browne, and a highly anticipated Met Gala (after its own year-long hiatus) to boot.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Exemplifies Chanel’s Classic Charm in Pearl-Stacked Heels & Knit Dress at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz looked like a dream dressed in head-to-toe Chanel at a photocall today for “Competencia Oficial” at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The carpet was flooded with well-dressed stars, but few could rival the stylish femininity that Cruz’s outfit conveyed. The off-the-shoulder knit dress was kept from leaning too much towards the girly side with the addition of edgier accessories like metallic cuffs and spiked hoop earrings. From the Chanel embossed bag to the pearl-embellished peep-toe shoes, every part of this outfit exemplified Chanel’s classic charm. It’s not a stretch to say that the shoes were definitely one of the most...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Amazon Just Dropped a Collection of Fall-Ready Tops, Pants, and Dresses — but It's Only Available for 24 Hours

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While the majority of us are not fashion designers, you probably have a good idea of the clothing you like to wear each season to look and feel your best. That's why content creator and curve model Caralyn Mirand turned to her audience to help design her latest collection with Amazon's The Drop, an in-house fashion brand that teams up with influencers to create limited-edition pieces available in sizes XXS through 3X.
APPAREL
