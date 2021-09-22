CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands evacuate as Spanish volcano continues to erupt

By CNN
 5 days ago
LA PALMA, Spain / CNN — Molten lava and ash have been spewing out of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma island since it erupted Sunday and has promoted thousands of people to evacuate.

The president of the Canary Islands regional government warned that the eruption could continue for multiple days.

So far, no injuries or deaths have been reported.

As of late Sunday, 5,000 people nearest to the eruption were ordered to evacuate. That includes 400 tourists evacuated from a hotel on La Palma. They were taken to a hotel on the nearby island of Tenerife, Angel Victor Torres told Spanish radio station SER.

The Canary Islands are a popular tourist destination for British, German, and other European visitors.

Footage from the island showed at least one highway cut by a wall of lava; local officials said some houses were damaged.

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) wrote in a statement on Facebook on Sunday that more than 25,000 earthquakes had been detected in the previous nine days around the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

Spanish news reports said the last major eruption from the volcano was 50 years ago.

The regional president said some 400 firefighting personnel were in place to battle any fires caused by the lava flows.

Spain’s Ministry of Transport tweeted that it had stopped ships from sailing too close to the volcano, because of the risks posed by lava spilling into the sea.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

