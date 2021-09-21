Longtime president of private Grace College plans to retire
WINONA LAKE, Ind. (AP) — The longtime president of Grace College and Theological Seminary is retiring after nearly 10 years at the helm of the private Christian university. School officials announced Monday that Bill Katip plans to retire at the end of the current academic year as president of the northern Indiana school. The university will work with a search firm to find the Winona Lake campus' next leader.www.greenwichtime.com
