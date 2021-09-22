CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gogglebox star Sid Siddiqui shares lovely friendship with fellow cast mate

By Emmy Griffiths
Hello Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSid Siddiqui has shared his sweet friendship with fellow Gogglebox star Dave Griffiths after the pair tweeted each other about Sid’s delightful garden!. Sharing a photo of his garden on social media, Sid wrote: “Love this time of year in my garden #tranquil," to which Dave replied: “Gardens lovely Sid, must be a pleasure to sit outside.” Sid retweeted the message to his own followers, adding: “Thank you Dave, Shirley, Mrs S and I love spending time in the garden love to see plants and flowers blooming I think the weather lately has helped a lot.”

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gogglebox: Five stars quit show following deaths of loved ones

Several Gogglebox stars whose loved ones recently died have quit the Channel 4 show.Three regulars on the reality series died this year. Pete McGarry died aged 71 in June after a short illness. Andrew Michael died aged 61 in August after also being unwell, and Mary Cook died last month aged 92. Her cause of death has not been disclosed.According to Metro, McGarry’s wife Linda will not be returning to the show, nor will Michael’s wife or children, or Cook’s best friend Marina Wingrove.“We have had people from the show pass away recently,” Gogglebox’s executive producer Victoria Ray told...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Their loved ones won't be taking part for the moment': Five Gogglebox stars step down from C4 show in wake of three cast member deaths

Five stars of Gogglebox are stepping back from the show following the death of their loved ones. The Channel 4 programme has seen three regulars sadly pass away this summer, within months of one another, after Pete McGarry died in June, aged 71, after a short illness, and Andrew Michael, 61, and Mary Cook, 92, passed away last month.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Daily Star#Beard
washingtonnewsday.com

Who will star in the new season of Gogglebox in 2021?

Who will star in the new season of Gogglebox in 2021?. Fans of Gogglebox can celebrate as the new season premieres tonight. Following a summer hiatus, several of our favorite celebrities will return to the couch to provide commentary on a variety of shows. Jenny Newby and Lee Riley delighted...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Tyla

Gogglebox Are Recruiting New Stars For Series

Channel 4's hilarious TV commentary show Gogglebox are looking for new stars to join the show after five cast members have recently left. Following the deaths of show favourites Pete McGarry, Andrew Michael, and Mary Cook, their TV-watching counterparts have decided to leave the show. Paige Deville and her mum...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Former Gogglebox star’s husband shares ‘horrific’ details behind show exit

Former Gogglebox star Chris Ashby-Steed has shown his support for Paige Deville after his husband Tony tweeted her with details on Chris’ own difficult exit from the show. Tagging Paige, who announced that she quit the show ahead of the new series, Tony wrote: Our hearts go out to you @Paige_deville. The studio stood by and watched Stephen bully my husband Chris off the show and did nothing to stop him. They helped him get his mum on the show behind Chris’s back without even telling him.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Inside Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's quirky and colourful home

Ellie and Izzi Warner are firm favourites on Gogglebox, inviting us to see inside Ellie's living room every Friday night, keep scrolling to see more of her personality-filled home with her boyfriend Nat. The hairdresser and TV star has a whole Instagram page (@throughmykeyhole) dedicated to her home renovations at...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gogglebox stars with their kids you never see on the show

Sometimes, it feels like the stars of Gogglebox are our family members because we spend so much time with them in their living rooms!. However, plenty of the cast have youngsters who don't appear on the show - but often feature on their social media channels. See the cutest snaps...
TV & VIDEOS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Tom Hopper and Kat Graham cast in Love in the Villa

Tom Hopper and Kat Graham will star in 'Love in the Villa'. The pair have signed up to feature in the Netflix movie that will be written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson. The plot focuses on a young woman who takes a trip to Verona, Italy, following a breakup, only to discover that the villa she reserved was double-booked and that she will have to share her holiday with a cynical (but very good-looking) British man.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy