Mystery of a missing boy

On Oct. 2, 1924, the Daily News reported that 11-year-old Arthur Branson had been missing for two weeks. He ran away from his brother’s house in Bowling Green, where he had been attending school, and was last seen asking for directions to the train station. Arthur eventually arrived at his parents’ home in eastern Kentucky. He had left Bowling Green with $2 in his pocket and worked odd jobs at each of the train’s stops in order to support himself on the 240-mile journey home.