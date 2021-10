NATICK – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler and Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver will join members of the Massachusetts Legislature and officials from the Towns of Framingham and Natick at a ribbon cutting event for the Framingham-Natick-Cochituate Rail Trail (CRT). The event will be held on Tuesday, September 28, at 11 a.m.

