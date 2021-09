The continuation of players to target in Dynasty. Garuba was one of the best defenders in the Euroleague last season. Ever since he was 14 (he won the MVP award in the 2016 FIBA Euroleague championship when he was 14 years old, you read that right), he has been getting better and better in regards to his skills. His offense is raw, but his defense is as insane as anyone can imagine. His defensive IQ, motor and lateral quickness are all very skilled and is a reason he dominated when he was on the court in this year’s Summer League. He’s not going to put up the best offensive numbers, but he’s going to be playing a decent amount this year due to the direction of the Rockets and because of his game-changing defense. Expect to see him in Houston’s rotation more often than not.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO