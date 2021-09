Matchups aren't everything. Anytime we venture into these waters, I like to reiterate that a good player trumps a good matchup. But with so little of the season remaining and long-term consequences now basically out the window, it's worth pursuing whatever edge you can in the week-to-week. The trade deadline, now long since passed, has widened the gap between the best teams and the worst, and there are advantages to be gained in the margins.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO