European Central Bank climate report: Early action is better

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank's first climate stress test shows higher risks of loan defaults for banks in fire-plagued southern Europe and argues that an earlier and orderly shift to greener energy may have costs — but pay off for the economy over the long run. The...

The Independent

Germany embarks on tricky search for post-Merkel government

Germany is embarking on a potentially lengthy search for its next government after the center-left Social Democrats narrowly beat outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right bloc in an election that failed to set a clear direction for Europe's biggest economy under a new leader.Leaders of the parties in the newly elected parliament were meeting Monday to digest a result that saw Merkel's Union bloc slump to its worst-ever result in a national election, and appeared to put the keys to power in the hands of two opposition parties.Both Social Democrat Olaf Scholz who pulled his party out of a...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK mulls calling in army to help ease gas shortage at pumps

Lines of cars formed at some British gas stations for a fourth day on Monday, as the government mulled sending in the army to help ease supply disruption triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association, said training had been taking place “in the background” for military personnel to drive tankers, though the government has not announced whether troops will be deployed.The association, which represents almost 5,500 independent outlets, said Sunday that about two-thirds of its members were reporting that they had run out of fuel, as the driver shortage set off a...
ECONOMY
Derrick

Greece, France, expected to announce major warship deal

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The leaders of Greece and France are expected to announce a major, multibillion-euro deal in Paris on Tuesday involving the acquisition by Greece of at least six French-built warships, Greek state ERT TV reported. ERT said Monday that Greece was planning to acquire three French FDI...
ECONOMY
AFP

Global stocks mixed as Germany faces period of political limbo

European stock markets ended the day slightly higher Monday, after an early rally ran out of steam as the prospect of drawn-out coalition talks in Germany weighed on sentiment. On the other side of the Atlantic, share prices on Wall Street were also mixed as investors weigh the risk of a US government shutdown amid difficult congressional negotiations on President Joe Biden's agenda. Brent oil prices jumped close to a three-year high just short of $80 a barrel on concerns about tightening supplies, boosting shares in energy companies. After earlier surging by as much as 0.5 percent, the blue-chip DAX index in Frankfurt ended the day 0.3 percent higher.
MARKETS
energy.gov

Secretary Granholm Pursues Global Climate Action, Clean Energy Jobs at Ministerial with 24 Eastern and Central European Countries

Secretary Granholm Pursues Global Climate Action, Clean Energy Jobs at Ministerial with 24 Eastern and Central European Countries. During Poland Visit, Secretary Granholm Re-launched the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation, Energized Bilateral Relationships. WARSAW, POLAND – From Wednesday, September 22nd to Friday, September 24th, U.S. Secretary of Energy...
U.S. POLITICS
wtvbam.com

Southern European banks set for climate hit, ECB study shows

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Banks in southern Europe are set to be among the hardest hit if climate change is not mitigated as their clients are most exposed to natural hazards such as wildfires, a European Central Bank study showed on Wednesday. The ECB has run simulations on more than 1,600...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Payments Giant Nexi Says It Is Working on Digital Euro With the European Central Bank

Nexi CEO Paolo Bertoluzzo said the Italian payments firm is "contributing to the design" of the European Central Bank's proposed digital currency. The ECB outlined plans for a digital version of the euro in July, aiming to complement the existing monetary system rather than replacing physical cash. Central banks around...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Crop yields seen dropping without climate action – report

The planet could be struck by a wave of “unprecedented” crop failures in the next 20 years if global greenhouse gas emissions continue as usual, according to a recent report released by Chatham House that examines the compounding threats posed by climate change. The London-based policy institute published its findings...
ENVIRONMENT
atlantanews.net

Axis Bank commits to positive climate action

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Axis Bank, India's third-largest private sector bank, announced a series of commitments aligned to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), supporting India's commitments under the Paris Agreement. As part of its commitments, the Bank has set a target of incremental lending Rs. 30,000 crore over the next 5 years, under Wholesale Banking towards pertinent sectors included in itsAxis Bank has now become the first financial institution in India to have set up a standalone Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Committee at the Board level, underscoring the Bank's strong intent to adopting ESG as a strategic driver for the organization's plans and performance. The Bank has also established an ESG Steering Committee at the Management level, comprising senior business leaders to champion ESG integration across the organization.
ADVOCACY
FXStreet.com

Central Bank fest

In terms of central bank meetings, the week ahead is one of the busiest. No fewer than 13 central banks hold policy meetings, divided between six major and seven emerging markets. While the significance of US monetary policy for the world makes the FOMC meeting a highlight, it is Norges Bank, Norway's central bank, that will steal the march, becoming the first high-income country to lift rates since the pandemic struck.
BUSINESS
pymnts

US Official Asks India to Look Into Central Bank's Mastercard Ban, Report Says

A U.S. trade official has issues with India’s decision earlier this year to bar Mastercard from issuing new cards, Reuters reported. Brendan A. Lynch, the deputy assistant U.S. trade representative for South and Central Asia, said the move by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was “draconian” and caused panic, according to Reuters, which cited an email.
WORLD
AFP

EU-US to seek shared tech rules despite French ire

The EU and US will this week embark on a tricky effort to deepen ties on tech regulation, but with France resisting the project in the wake of a row with Washington over a submarine deal. High-level talks will begin in the US city of Pittsburgh on Wednesday despite efforts by Paris to delay the meeting in retaliation for a pact between the US, Australia and Britain -- dubbed AUKUS -- that saw Canberra scrap a multi-billion-dollar submarine order from France. The EU-US Trade and Tech Council was set up after a summit in June to look at issues including trying to attune their strategies on regulating internet giants and defend democratic values. The council came at the request of the Europeans, who are seeking concrete signs of increased transatlantic cooperation after years of tension under former president Donald Trump, especially over trade.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

German election to set direction after 16 years under Merkel

Germany's closely fought election on Sunday will set the direction of the European Union s most populous country after 16 years under Angela Merkel whose party is scrambling to avoid defeat by its center-left rivals after a rollercoaster campaign. The environmentalist Greens also are eyeing at least a share of power.About 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new parliament, which decides who will be the next head of government. Recent polls point to a neck-and-neck race between Merkel's center-right Union bloc and the Social Democrats with the latter marginally...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

