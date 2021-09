To the wake of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, soaked by a rain that put everything on the other way around, Carlos Sainz rose in Sochi to his third podium of the World Cup 2021. A pill at the height of his great Sunday, where he led in the initial stretch and Where he kept the blood cold in those six final laps, which ruined the fabulous Norris Lande. In that delicate trance, with slopes of heaven and others of the inevitable step by boxes, ran full of the Leader of Mercedes, which is already 100 victories in F1 and recovers the initiative in the World Cup. Those two points, of course, are not going to discourage VersaPpen, author of an Excelsa come back from the last stall on the grill.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO